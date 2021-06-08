Dr. Sarojini Perera: The one who left us 18 months ago

Source:Island

The lady with the dazzling perpetual smile; a smile that came from deep within her.

With apologies to that fantastic singer, Engelbert Humperdinck, the lyrics of the song he sang on the demise of his precious wife, are reproduced here as a tribute to my own wife who was taken away from all of us just 18 months ago.

It’s not easy to say goodbye …

I wanted you for life, you and me, and the wind,

I never thought that there’d come a time, that our story would end

It’s hard to understand, but I guess I’ll have to try,

It’s not easy to say goodbye.

For all the joy we shared, all the time we had to spend,

If I had one wish, I’d forever back again,

To look into your eyes and hold you when you cry,

It’s not easy to say goodbye.

I remember all those great times we had,

So many memories, some good, some bad

Yes, and through it all, those memories will last forever

There’s peace in where you are, may be all I need to know

And if I listen to my heart, I’ll hear your laughter once more

So, I have to say, I’m glad you came my way

It’s not easy to say goodbye

GOODBYE … IT’S NOT EASY TO SAY GOODBYE.