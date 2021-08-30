Dreamron makes it to elite league of LMD’s ‘Most Respected Entities in Sri Lanka’ for 2021

Source:FT

Dreamron, the largest exporter of cosmetics in Sri Lanka with a significant local presence, made its entry into ‘Sri Lanka’s Most Respected Entities’ by LMD (Lanka Monthly Digest) in its special edition which was released in August, 2021. This remarkable recognition in Dreamron’s 20-year-old journey of continuous progress is an endorsement for its value creation for the country in an industry that is dominated by the multinationals.

In line with Dreamron’s vision of becoming the most admired and respected local cosmetics manufacturer and marketer by meeting or exceeding expectations of all stakeholders with specific focus on fulfilling the quality demands of the consumer through an array of world-class products which are locally manufactured fully complying and conforming to both global and local quality standards. It is Dreamron’s desire to be an aspirational catalyst to surface the beauty that runs skin deep to reveal the true worth in the overall personality of the beauty conscious consumer through three key brands namely Dreamron, Evon and Aurica. The portfolio of businesses under the Dreamron group also include; contract manufacturing for other local and MNC cosmetic brands and Beauty College to elevate the professional standards of the industry in addition to exports to over 27 countries at present with more promising opportunities in the pipeline.

Commenting on the recognition, Dreamron Group Managing Director/CEO Dr. Kishu Gomes said: “At a time when our nation needs more and more local companies to expand their footprint locally and more importantly in the export markets, this accolade while being so significant for Dreamron, also a huge inspiration to other local manufactures in making a greater contribution to the country’s economic growth. We are delighted to be within the elite list of large conglomerates, high profile blue-chip companies and other industry leaders across multiple industries. This recognition will encourage us further grow the business in a sustainable manner to elevate the quality of life of all Sri Lankans.”

Dr. Priyanka Perera, Chairman, a veteran in the field of cosmetics with international experience and exposure single-handedly drove the organisation from strength to strength over the past 20 years and it’s on a revolutionary transformation to be a much stronger business to more aggressively take on the multiplying challenges for the betterment of all stakeholders of the business.

Dreamron recently appointed, an iconic and multitalented personality in multiple disciplines – of course the core being beauty, former Miss Sri Lanka for Miss Universe Stephanie Siriwardhana to strengthen Dreamron’s brand equity in a more relevant way under the tagline ‘A World Class You’ – a tagline probably only she can personify as a Sri Lankan with global admiration.

‘Sri Lanka’s Most Respected Entities’ listing and ranking is based on an annual survey commissioned and conceptualised by Lanka Monthly Digest (LMD) and conducted by Nielson, where a sample of 800 corporate respondents (managerial level and above) from listed companies, evaluate the perception of the organisation based on 12 different attributes such as Vision, Quality Consciousness, Sustainability and CSR, Management Profile, Financial Performance, National Perspective, Honesty, Dynamism, Innovation, HR and People Management, Crisis Management and Corporate Culture.