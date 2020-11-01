Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 1st Nov – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 1st Nov – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 1st Nov – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Arizona Journalist Publishes Engaging Literary Novel

“ANIMAL ANTICS” – by Des Kelly

Sri Lankan Born Kerrigan, on 20 charts this week including several #1

How Can We Improve Debt Sustainability in Sri Lanka | A Primer on Economic Growth – by Mr. Murtaza Jafferjee, Chairman of the Advocata Institute

Yapahuwa Rock Fortress – ephemeral capital of Sri Lanka – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Sri Lanka Wildlife Streaming & Online Communication Campaign for Destination Promotion – Go on a couch safari

S. THOMAS’ COLLEGE OLD BOYS’ ASSOCIATION, NSW/ACT – Announcement – New Committee STC OBA NSW/ACT 2020/2021

Health & Views – October 3rd issue 2020 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

The Nicosia Tragedy – lest such be forgotten – Capt Elmo Jayawardena

Sri Lanka set to play two-Test series in South Africa

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Lessons Learned from the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture & Thereon – By Noor Rahim

Life at St.John’s College, Jaffna, in the 1930 – 1940s – by Victor Benjamin.

Cricket Australia Men’s International Fixture – It’s on! Dates, venues for India tour confirmed

Clive Inman kept our flag flying abroad scoring fastest 50 in 8 minutes – By Mahinda Wijesinghe

Riddles

Women in Power-by By Kusum Wijetilleke

Byron Fernando, remarkable ruggerite from Trinity-by Hafiz Marikar

SRI LANKA NEWS-(OCTOBER 2020)Compiled by Victor Melder

eLanka Website Design Services

SCC – Sri Lankan Food – Take Away on 21st November & Latest Status!

Aruda Soysa | Sinhala Movie

Muthu-Tamil Full Movie

University of Colombo Alumni of NSW Establishes Self-Sustainable Scholarships

eLanka Marriage Proposals

OBITUARIES (E & O.E.) (OCTOBER 2020)

