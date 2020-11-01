eLanka Newsletter – 1st Nov – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Arizona Journalist Publishes Engaging Literary Novel
“ANIMAL ANTICS” – by Des Kelly
Sri Lankan Born Kerrigan, on 20 charts this week including several #1
How Can We Improve Debt Sustainability in Sri Lanka | A Primer on Economic Growth – by Mr. Murtaza Jafferjee, Chairman of the Advocata Institute
Yapahuwa Rock Fortress – ephemeral capital of Sri Lanka – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Sri Lanka Wildlife Streaming & Online Communication Campaign for Destination Promotion – Go on a couch safari
S. THOMAS’ COLLEGE OLD BOYS’ ASSOCIATION, NSW/ACT – Announcement – New Committee STC OBA NSW/ACT 2020/2021
Health & Views – October 3rd issue 2020 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
The Nicosia Tragedy – lest such be forgotten – Capt Elmo Jayawardena
Sri Lanka set to play two-Test series in South Africa
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
Lessons Learned from the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture & Thereon – By Noor Rahim
Life at St.John’s College, Jaffna, in the 1930 – 1940s – by Victor Benjamin.
Cricket Australia Men’s International Fixture – It’s on! Dates, venues for India tour confirmed
Clive Inman kept our flag flying abroad scoring fastest 50 in 8 minutes – By Mahinda Wijesinghe
Riddles
Women in Power-by By Kusum Wijetilleke
Byron Fernando, remarkable ruggerite from Trinity-by Hafiz Marikar
SRI LANKA NEWS-(OCTOBER 2020)Compiled by Victor Melder
eLanka Website Design Services
SCC – Sri Lankan Food – Take Away on 21st November & Latest Status!
Aruda Soysa | Sinhala Movie
Muthu-Tamil Full Movie
University of Colombo Alumni of NSW Establishes Self-Sustainable Scholarships
eLanka Marriage Proposals
OBITUARIES (E & O.E.) (OCTOBER 2020)
No Comments