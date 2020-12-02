eLanka Newsletter – 2 Dec – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Dec 2, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Dr Wijesiri Dantanarayana, Marriage Proposals, Mrs. Sirimavo Bandaranaike, Raksha Dadayama, Zanita Careem eLanka Newsletter – 2 Dec – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter Farewell event for the newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr. Palitha Kohona “CRICKET, LOVELY CRICKET” – By Des Kelly Due for release on Netflix on Thursday 10 December is Funny Boy What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes at Me For – Emile Ford & the Checkmates – by Patrick Ranasinghe ‘Impossible is just a state of mind’ – Dr. Dinesh Palipana-by Kalani Kumarasinghe SRI LANKA NEWS – NOVEMBER 2020-Compiled by Victor Melder. A SAD NIGHT TO REMEMBER – by Capt Elmo Jayawardena Importance of knowing the causes of leg swelling-By Dr Harold Gunatillake White Water Rafting in Kitulgala – adventure capital of Sri Lanka By Arundathie Abeysinghe ROYAL COLLEGE CADET PLATOON 1980-By Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo Prof Vajira Dissanayake appointed Sri Lanka Medical Council President CGF update members on 2026 Commonwealth Games process at General Assembly-By Michael Pavitt Books by bike: Sri Lankan man runs mobile library for kids Celebrating the holiday season safely during COVID-19 in Sinhala & Tamil Mrs Sirimavo Bandaranaike – My trailblazing mother, the world’s first woman Prime Minister ICC nominates four Lankan players for ICC Awards of the Decade SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS (NOVEMBER 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder eLanka Website Designs AGM Old Antonian Social Club – 6 December 2020 Sri Lankan-born Anjalee de Silva elected to the Monash City Council Indra makes Sri Lanka proud – by Zanita Careem Raksha Dadayama-Sinhala Movie Madre |Tamil Movie Seeking to contact Dr Wijesiri Dantanarayana Lanka Premier League fixtures 2020: Full schedule The Story Behind-” It Is Well With My Soul” Sri Lanka Newspapers eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices December Click below for events Share This Post Prev Arankele reflects ancient Buddhist civilisation Next ACTING MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS | MEDIA RELEASE | FURTHER CHANGES TO SUPPORT FAMILY VISA APPLICANTS