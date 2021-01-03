eLanka Newsletter – 3 Jan 2021 – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Jan 3, 2021 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy, Anil Wickremetunge, Victor Melder eLanka Newsletter – 3 Jan 2021 – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter “VALE’ CHRIS GREET” – By Des Kelly “WELCOME TO 2021” – BY Des Kelly The Hon. Scott Morrison MP Prime Minister’s 2021 NEW YEAR MESSAGE TRIBUTE TO MY DAD BEN – by Lakshman Navaratne The Dawn of Red Ball Cricket in Polonnaruwa – 1982 – by Dr Gamini Goonetilleke Perera & Sons Breudher – Limited Stock – at Sunil’s Spice Centre, Thornleigh (Sydney) Between Home and Homeland – by Sharmila Jay (Deakin University, Australia) Before the jab know how it works-By Dr Harold Gunatillake Udawattakele Sanctuary – Royal Forest Park of Kandy City By Arundathie Abeysinghe Jude J – Quando Quando Quando – by Patrick Ranasinghe Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo Capt. Elmo Jayawardena Chronicles -Ehelepola Adhikaram Tomb South Africa win first test by an innings and 45 runs Christmas of the Present-By Algi Wijewickrema Boston Dynamics robots take over the dance floor in latest video-By Chaim Gartenberg Watch Australia’s 2021 Sydney Harbour New Year fireworks celebrations Authentic cooking the Sri Lankan way – from our home to yours Sangakkara in international Test team of the decade JAFFNA JUSTICE HERITAGE AND THE NEW MAYOR – by Gajalakshmi Paramasivam SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS (DECEMBER 2020)-Compiled by Victor Melder SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS (DECEMBER 2020)-Compiled by Victor Melder SRI LANKA NEWS(DECEMBER 2020)-Compiled by Victor Melder Bill Forbes & The Contrasts – Oh Boy Show Collection – by Patrick Ranasinghe Seasons 2020 – by Anil Wickremetunge John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – Week Ending, December 31, 2020 Taylors Tea Garden – by Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy Ohoma Yan-Sinhala Movie Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru D16-Tamil Full Movie Would anyone in your vast circulation recognise this couple ? eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices December Click below for events Share This Post Prev Apply for the Australian HomeBuilder Grant Next Yet More About the Burghers of Ceylon/ Sri Lanka-by J. Godwin Perera