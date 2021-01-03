Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 3 Jan 2021 – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 3 Jan 2021 – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Jan 3, 2021 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , ,

eLanka Newsletter – 3 Jan 2021 – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

“VALE’ CHRIS GREET” – By Des Kelly

“WELCOME TO 2021” – BY Des Kelly

The Hon. Scott Morrison MP Prime Minister’s 2021 NEW YEAR MESSAGE

TRIBUTE TO MY DAD BEN – by Lakshman Navaratne

The Dawn of Red Ball Cricket in Polonnaruwa – 1982 – by Dr Gamini Goonetilleke

Perera & Sons Breudher – Limited Stock – at Sunil’s Spice Centre, Thornleigh (Sydney)

Between Home and Homeland – by Sharmila Jay (Deakin University, Australia)

Before the jab know how it works-By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Udawattakele Sanctuary – Royal Forest Park of Kandy City By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Jude J – Quando Quando Quando – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Capt. Elmo Jayawardena Chronicles -Ehelepola Adhikaram Tomb

South Africa win first test by an innings and 45 runs

Christmas of the Present-By Algi Wijewickrema

Boston Dynamics robots take over the dance floor in latest video-By Chaim Gartenberg

Watch Australia’s 2021 Sydney Harbour New Year fireworks celebrations

Authentic cooking the Sri Lankan way – from our home to yours

Sangakkara in international Test team of the decade

JAFFNA JUSTICE HERITAGE AND THE NEW MAYOR – by Gajalakshmi Paramasivam

SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS (DECEMBER 2020)-Compiled by Victor Melder

SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS (DECEMBER 2020)-Compiled by Victor Melder

SRI LANKA NEWS(DECEMBER 2020)-Compiled by Victor Melder

Bill Forbes & The Contrasts – Oh Boy Show Collection – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Seasons 2020 – by Anil Wickremetunge


John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – Week Ending, December 31, 2020

Taylors Tea Garden – by Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy

Ohoma Yan-Sinhala Movie

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru D16-Tamil Full Movie

Would anyone in your vast circulation recognise this couple ?

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Obituary Notices December

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

Comments are closed.

eLanka