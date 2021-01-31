Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 31 Jan 2021 – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Jan 31, 2021

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Dr Dinesh Palipana OAM – Advocate for doctors with disabilities – QLDSTATE RECIPIENT AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR 2021

“THE PRICE THAT IS PAID” – by Des Kelly

Ms Azmeena HUSSAIN, VIC – MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA IN THE GENERAL DIVISION – For service to the community of Victoria, and to the law. Community and Multicultural Affairs

Australia Day 2021 Honours List – Mr Anthony Phillip SWAN (Honorary Consul for for Sri lanka in Queensland Australia)

RAY PEREIRA – MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

DR PETER JAYALOUCHANAN SELVARATNAM, VICTORIA – MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISDION OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Wishing Harry and Dr. Imelda de Sayrah all the very best! as they Celebrate their 55th Wedding Anniversary

Australian doctor reflects on move to Rochester amid pandemic By – Emily Cutts

Kerrigan La-Brooy – Nominated for Australia Day Award as Casey Citizen of the Year

PETERITE LEGEND MAURICE DE SILVA NO MORE – by Upali Obeyesekera

Health & Views January 3rd issue 2021 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Ranmasu Uyana – paradigm of garden architecture By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Taylors Tea Garden – by Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Ceylon Society of Australia – First General Meeting 2021 At 6.00 PM on Sunday 28 February – Talk by Prianga de Fonseka

Memories of a schoolgirl in Ceylon, 1960-by Savitri de Alwis

Webinar on Overview of Taxation and Investment Incentives in Sri Lanka – 2nd February 2021

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – Week Ending, January 29, 2021

Niroshan Dickwella – Sri Lanka’s Wicket Keeper in Fine Form – A friendly Sledge on English batsmen and Joe Root’s Sledge on Dinesh Chandimal

Dil Tadap Tadap | Lara’s Theme (Live) – Shillong Chamber Choir ft. Vienna Chamber Orchestra

Engelbert Humperdinck & Janet Devlin – Can’t Help Falling In Love

BOI KOLLO – AN ALMOST FORGOTTEN TRAGEDY – by Capt Elmo Jayawardena

RED RIVER ROCK – HERB KRAUS & THE WALKIN’ SHOES

Charles Stanley Braine (1874-1944) –
the Rajah of Mawatte By George Braine

Heart-warming moment Damian Aspinall’s wife Victoria is accepted by wild gorillas

Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test, Galle, Jan 22 – Jan 26 2021

Stand-up comic Saikiran’s dissection of India’s obsession with fairness is not just skin-deep

eLanka Resumes – Seeking Jobs for Sri Lankans in Australia

Sarigama-Sinhala Full Movie

Ivan Thanthiran-Tamil Full Movie

Seeking to Contact

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Obituary Notices January

eLanka