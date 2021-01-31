eLanka Newsletter – 31 Jan 2021 – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Jan 31, 2021 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Elmo Jayawardena, John Keells, Niroshan Dickwella eLanka Newsletter – 31 Jan 2021 – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter Dr Dinesh Palipana OAM – Advocate for doctors with disabilities – QLDSTATE RECIPIENT AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR 2021 “THE PRICE THAT IS PAID” – by Des Kelly Ms Azmeena HUSSAIN, VIC – MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA IN THE GENERAL DIVISION – For service to the community of Victoria, and to the law. Community and Multicultural Affairs Australia Day 2021 Honours List – Mr Anthony Phillip SWAN (Honorary Consul for for Sri lanka in Queensland Australia) RAY PEREIRA – MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA IN THE GENERAL DIVISION DR PETER JAYALOUCHANAN SELVARATNAM, VICTORIA – MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISDION OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA Wishing Harry and Dr. Imelda de Sayrah all the very best! as they Celebrate their 55th Wedding Anniversary Australian doctor reflects on move to Rochester amid pandemic By – Emily Cutts Kerrigan La-Brooy – Nominated for Australia Day Award as Casey Citizen of the Year PETERITE LEGEND MAURICE DE SILVA NO MORE – by Upali Obeyesekera Health & Views January 3rd issue 2021 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake Ranmasu Uyana – paradigm of garden architecture By Arundathie Abeysinghe Taylors Tea Garden – by Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo Ceylon Society of Australia – First General Meeting 2021 At 6.00 PM on Sunday 28 February – Talk by Prianga de Fonseka Memories of a schoolgirl in Ceylon, 1960-by Savitri de Alwis Webinar on Overview of Taxation and Investment Incentives in Sri Lanka – 2nd February 2021 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – Week Ending, January 29, 2021 Niroshan Dickwella – Sri Lanka’s Wicket Keeper in Fine Form – A friendly Sledge on English batsmen and Joe Root’s Sledge on Dinesh Chandimal Dil Tadap Tadap | Lara’s Theme (Live) – Shillong Chamber Choir ft. Vienna Chamber Orchestra Engelbert Humperdinck & Janet Devlin – Can’t Help Falling In Love BOI KOLLO – AN ALMOST FORGOTTEN TRAGEDY – by Capt Elmo Jayawardena RED RIVER ROCK – HERB KRAUS & THE WALKIN’ SHOES Charles Stanley Braine (1874-1944) – the Rajah of Mawatte By George Braine Heart-warming moment Damian Aspinall’s wife Victoria is accepted by wild gorillas Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test, Galle, Jan 22 – Jan 26 2021 Stand-up comic Saikiran’s dissection of India’s obsession with fairness is not just skin-deep eLanka Resumes – Seeking Jobs for Sri Lankans in Australia Sarigama-Sinhala Full Movie Ivan Thanthiran-Tamil Full Movie Seeking to Contact eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices January Click below for events Share This Post Next Birds-of-Paradise Project