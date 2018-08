Cases against Senarath and Kudabalage: The first to be heard by the Trial at Bar The Special High Court Trial at Bar set up to hear cases of financial frauds and other major crimes will sit for the first time at Huftsdorp next Friday, a Colombo High Court source said yesterday.

IGP asks police in North to build houses for people there The police officers stationed in the North are reportedly nonplussed and at a loss as to how they are to carry out the orders issued by Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara they should at least build one house each to be donated to people in the area.

SL underworld nesting in universities: Wijeyadasa Sri Lanka's underworld is nowhere else but in universities, Higher Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said yesterday.

Turkish, Iranian economic crises may affect SL: PM Fresh moves by the United States to impose sanctions on Turkey and the impending economic crisis in Iran may affect Sri Lanka as well, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday.