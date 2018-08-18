Eva P Wickramage Launches Her Latest Book In Sydney – By Sharmila Niriella

Australia based Sri Lankan educationist, writer and media personality Eva P Wickramage launched her latest book “Above The Ocean Wide and Deep “ in Sydney recently. The event, which was well attended by a distinguished crowd, was held at the Hills Lodge in Castle Hill. The Consul General of Sri Lanka Lal Wickrematunga, Music legend Kalasoori Shelton Premaratne and Deputy Associate Dean, Teaching and Learning, UTS Dr Lynn Sinclair were among the invitees who graced the occasion.

Writer and book critique Hiran Kulatilake speaking about the poet and the book, introduced “Above the Ocean Wide and Deep” as an assortment of poems capable of entertaining the reader with musicality and linguistic indulgence.

The author Eva started her professional career as a teacher and entered the field of media as a producer and scriptwriter of educational programs for television and radio in Sri Lanka and moved on to becoming a television presenter. She is a prolific writer with ‘Above The Ocean Wide And Deep’ being her eleventh publication and her maiden book of poetry.

The Author presented the first copy of the book to the Consul General Lal Wickrematunga.

The event was organised by S&S Events Boutique while Smrithi from Karmatography captured special moments of the event.

