eLanka Newsletter: February 2019 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

Photos of The 24th Annual Royal Thomian Cricket Festival held on 27th Jan 2019 – Organised by the STC OBA NSWACT – Photos thanks to MC Duke
H.D. in D-MAJOR – By Des Kelly
High-definition Music in the key of D-major, will obviously SEEM to be the subject of this particular story of mine, simply because 90% of “my stories” have to do with music…
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Australia Highlights of the 2nd
Test at Manuka Oval – Canberra
Day 2 – Highlights – Century to Curtis Patterson – Aussies declare at 5/534 and on top after Sri Lanka fold to 3/123 with Dimuth Karunaratne injured! – 2nd February 2019..
SRI LANKA NEWS IN BRIEF (JANUARY 2019) – Compiled by Victor Melder
Foreign reserves had declined by USD 1 billion within the 51-day political crisis completely upsetting the debt management plans of the country, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said, yesterday, making a ministerial statement in Parliament.
Counting & Cracking- A cracker of a play – By Raj Gonsalkorale
Counting and Cracking made through ongoing collaboration between Belvoir and Co-Curious, and S. Shakthidharan and Eamon Flack – across writing, producing and direction was indeed a cracker of a play.
Sri Lanka invent cricket’s new “Domino effect” Clueless and unprepared team succumb to relentless Aussie pace – By TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE
Sri Lanka’s visit to Australia after quite a spell delivered the worst ever performance in Test cricket since they were given Test status in 1982 as they meekly succumbed to an unforgettable demolition job performed on them that will remain in their memory for several decades..
Danno Budunge – A Genesis – By Mahendra Gonsalkorale
The song Danno Budunge is a much loved and venerated song. It has given me immense pleasure to have done some research on the origins of this great song and the influences that impacted on the lyrics and music of the song…………
Health & Views Feb 2019 – 1st issue – By Dr. Harold Gunatillake
Maxie’s Corner – eLanka Cartoons by Max Gerreyn