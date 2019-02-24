by In

eLanka Newsletter: February 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

Please click here or on the image below to read this week’s eLanka Newsletter

Welcome to eLanka News – for the Sri Lankan Down Under!

(If you are based outside of Australia… enjoy the News from the Lankans Down Under!)

eLanka Articles

Cricket – Watch highlights – Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test – February 2019 – Sri Lanka win on day 3

.South Africa 1st Innings 222 (V Fernando 3-62), Sri Lanka 1st Innings 154 (Disckwella 42). South Africa 2nd Innings 128 (Lakmal 4-39). Sri Lanka 2nd Innings 197-2 (Mendis 84*, O.Fernano 75*)

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets!

“THE RIGHT TO DREAM” – By Des Kelly

Desmond Kelly – ‘the Star of eLanka”

Kusal Janith Perera fireworks shock South Africa – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Good Shepherd Convent PPA NSW – SHEPHERDIAN VALENTINE NIGHT – 9th February 2019 – Ryde Civic Centre – Photos thanks to Tahira Husain

Anniversary of the Independence of Sri Lanka, 2019 –Contributed by Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

BELL BIRDS CLUB FEB 2019 BULLETIN

Play at the Seniors’ Day Celebrations in Sydney – By Harold Gunatillake

Health & Views Feb 2019 – 3rd issue – By Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Maxie’s Corner – eLanka Cartoons by Max Gerreyn

eLanka Events – MELBOURNE

Rhythms and Tastes of Serendib (Gamen Liyumak)

Oba Wenuwen Api

(Melbourne event)

VOLUNTARY OUTREACH CLUB INC AUTUMNS LUNCHEON

Kandy Girls High School Past Pupils Association Melbourne Dinner Dance 2019

Ex-Seylan Melbourne Wing Family Get-Together 2019

Burgher Association Australia presents Buriyani Lunch

Burgher Association Australia presents – Yummy Rotti & Pittu Lunch

Trinity/Antonian OBA Cricket Encounter in Melbourne

The Peterite annual Dinner Dance “A Night in Paris”

Night of Hope – Fund Raising Dinner Dance – Organised by Operation Hope

Dhamma Reflection by Most Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Nayaka Thero

eLanka Events – SYDNEY

The Sinhalese Cultural Centre hosts Dance in the Isles with Nihal Nelson and Saman De SilvaSTC OBA NSW/ACT

Ceylon Society of Australia – SYDNEY – First General Meeting on Sunday 24th February 2019

General Meeting on Sunday 24th February 2019

Sing-Along with Ranil Mallawarachchi

Thora Paan Party for your Family – 30th March in Thornleigh

Old Josephians Association of New South Wales Peerless Pearl – 30th Anniversary Ball

OFF THE BEATEN TRACK – SYDNEY – CDF Patient Transport Annual Ball 2019