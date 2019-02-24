Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  “ANOTHER YEAR AGO, TODAY.” – By Des Kelly

“ANOTHER YEAR AGO, TODAY.” – By Des Kelly

This was one of my first original compositions.(both lyrics & music), could be sung by either male or female, 

(preferably male), it could also be sung in harmony, as a duet, and is a simple, yet beautiful “Country-Style Song”.

     “Another year ago, today.”

      Another year has come & gone

     Since the day our love was born

     Though to me, it seems, not very long ago

     We’ve had good times, we’ve had bad

     Sometimes happy, sometimes sad

     But thru every passing day, I’ve loved you so

     We’ve had many bitter tears

     We’ve had many sudden fears

     So many times we thought our love could never be

     But thru every joy & tear, love has made it pretty clear

     All this means, that you were only meant for me

                           Musical Interlude (then, a semitone higher)

     There were times we had to part

     And it made the teardrops start

     There were times when we were close, yet far away

     But these were just a few bad dreams

     And, right now, to me it seems

     You are in my heart, & there, you’ll always stay.

Yes, you are in my heart, and there, you’ll always stay.

Desmond Kelly

Lyrics & Music by Desmond Kelly.

