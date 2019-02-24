by In

“ANOTHER YEAR AGO, TODAY.” – By Des Kelly

This was one of my first original compositions.(both lyrics & music), could be sung by either male or female,

(preferably male), it could also be sung in harmony, as a duet, and is a simple, yet beautiful “Country-Style Song”.

“Another year ago, today.”

Another year has come & gone

Since the day our love was born

Though to me, it seems, not very long ago

We’ve had good times, we’ve had bad

Sometimes happy, sometimes sad

But thru every passing day, I’ve loved you so

We’ve had many bitter tears

We’ve had many sudden fears

So many times we thought our love could never be

But thru every joy & tear, love has made it pretty clear

All this means, that you were only meant for me

Musical Interlude (then, a semitone higher)

There were times we had to part

And it made the teardrops start

There were times when we were close, yet far away

But these were just a few bad dreams

And, right now, to me it seems

You are in my heart, & there, you’ll always stay.

Yes, you are in my heart, and there, you’ll always stay.

Lyrics & Music by Desmond Kelly.