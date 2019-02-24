“ANOTHER YEAR AGO, TODAY.” – By Des Kelly
This was one of my first original compositions.(both lyrics & music), could be sung by either male or female,
(preferably male), it could also be sung in harmony, as a duet, and is a simple, yet beautiful “Country-Style Song”.
“Another year ago, today.”
Another year has come & gone
Since the day our love was born
Though to me, it seems, not very long ago
We’ve had good times, we’ve had bad
Sometimes happy, sometimes sad
But thru every passing day, I’ve loved you so
We’ve had many bitter tears
We’ve had many sudden fears
So many times we thought our love could never be
But thru every joy & tear, love has made it pretty clear
All this means, that you were only meant for me
Musical Interlude (then, a semitone higher)
There were times we had to part
And it made the teardrops start
There were times when we were close, yet far away
But these were just a few bad dreams
And, right now, to me it seems
You are in my heart, & there, you’ll always stay.
Yes, you are in my heart, and there, you’ll always stay.
Lyrics & Music by Desmond Kelly.
