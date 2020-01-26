eLanka Newsletter: January 2020 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia-Happy Australia Day!
MESSAGE FROM THE PRIME MINISTER – AUSTRALIA DAY 2020
“BREAKING NEWS. HOT, HOT, HOT”.!!! – By Des Kelly
INDRA RAJ AND SWISS BAND ‘MOVE IT’ TAKES MELBOURNE BY STORM – Story and pictures by Marie Pietersz (The Write Touch)
AUSTRALIA DAY 2020 ENCOURAGES UNITY AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT
Sydney Bens donate $3000 to Cardinal Ranjith’s fund for Easter Bomb victims
QUOTES FROM ARTISTS PERFORMING AT AUSTRALIA DAY LIVE 2020
Health & Views –February 2020 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake
Multicultural flavour will be the ICC focus for the T20 World Cup in Australia – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE
Avijit Sarkar – Australia Day award (from the City of Parramatta) for his contributions to Arts and Culture
