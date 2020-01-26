Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: January 2020 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia-Happy Australia Day!

eLanka Newsletter: January 2020 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia-Happy Australia Day!

eLanka Newsletter: January 2020 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia-Happy Australia Day!

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

MESSAGE FROM THE PRIME MINISTER – AUSTRALIA DAY 2020

“BREAKING NEWS. HOT, HOT, HOT”.!!! – By Des Kelly

INDRA RAJ AND SWISS BAND ‘MOVE IT’ TAKES MELBOURNE BY STORM – Story and pictures by Marie Pietersz (The Write Touch)

AUSTRALIA DAY 2020 ENCOURAGES UNITY AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Sydney Bens donate $3000 to Cardinal Ranjith’s fund for Easter Bomb victims

QUOTES FROM ARTISTS PERFORMING AT AUSTRALIA DAY LIVE 2020

Health & Views –February 2020 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake

Multicultural flavour will be the ICC focus for the T20 World Cup in Australia – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Avijit Sarkar – Australia Day award (from the City of Parramatta) for his contributions to Arts and Culture

Click below for events

