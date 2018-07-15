Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

Jul 15, 2018

eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia –
News, Photos, Events & Articles

 


eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 – 3rd edition
eLanka, Lankan-Australian “News-King”: Always read eLanka!
(Circulation 20,000 plus members!)

eLanka Articles
SLANSW 2018 Winter Ball – A Night of Compassion in aid of Foodbank NSW & ACT (Photos thanks to RoyGrafix)
“ANOTHER TRUE STORY” – By Des Kelly
 
by Desmond Kelly – ‘the Star of eLanka”
, ….
This writer has done many a “cover” version of the songs of my favourite “Stars” of Country Music. In addition, I have actually sung  “harmony” WITH some of these Icons simply because I have always loved & admired the fantastic backing bands in America, accompanying superb- singing, still, making the “vocals” sound even better than they already are…….
 

.
First female Muslim mayor in England hails from political family in Sri Lanka

The first thing you notice in Kareema Marikar’s personality is her bubbly nature, infectious smile and down-to-earth simplicity. Despite creating history as the first female Muslim mayor in England, she is not yet ready to rest on her laurels, judging by an interview she gave to the BBC recently. ………
Sri Lanka beat the odds, survived the cheating allegations against Skipper Dinesh Chandimal and courageously squared the Test series against the West Indies but at a cost………..
Sri Lanka’s cultural ties with China go back about 2000 years, and it is a matter of regret that the compilers of the Mahavamsa and the Culavamsa  – except for some passing references – mention very little about ancient Ceylon’s relations with China………..
Lots of people take supplements like fish oils, multivitamin tablets and minerals daily, presumably, that they will prevent heart disease. Research do not prove that they do. They may be beneficial for general health…..
Heartiest congratulations to both Dr.Buddy Reid & his sports partner Igor Klaf on winning the World Title of Table Tennis doubles in Las Vegas U.S.A. Both these gentlemen were over 75 years of age and, to complete the triumph, Dr.Reid then won the “bronze medal” in the singles event of the same category. …………..

eLanka Events – MELBOURNE
Trivia Night to Raise Funds for a Special Little Girl – Friday 31st August 2018 (Melbourne event)

31st August 2018

 VOLUNTARY OUTREACH CLUB INC (VOC), presents “Christmas in July”

22nd July 2018

 MUSIC CONCERT, “Ravin kanishks” live in concert


28th July 2018
Curry for a Cause – by Operation Hope – Sri Lankan Fundraiser (18th August 2018) (Melbourne Event)
18th August 2018
SPUR Victoria – Hopper Night
11th August 2018
The De Lanerolle Brothers join forces with the Rushan Hewawasam led Conchord Choir to re-imagine a range of pop, classical and gospel music hits (Melbourne) – 12th August 2018

12th August 2018
Old Antonian Social Club of Australia Presents 37th Annual DInner Dance (1st September 2018) (Melbourne Event)

1st September 2018
MUSIC CONCERT, “Ridma Rathri” with New Zealand Artists

21st July 2018
Association of Sri Lankan Engineers Australia – Annual Dinner Dance –
11 August 2018 (Melbourne event)

11th August 2018

eLanka Events – SYDNEY
FOR LANKA CHARITY DINNER (4th August 2018) (Sydney event)
Venue: Roselea Community Centre, 645 – 671 Pennant Hills Road, Carligford, NSW 2118
$ 45 per head for a sumptuous buffet dinner with a bottle of red and white wine at every table.
Music: Bonnie Fernando.
From 7 p.m onwards.

4th August 2018
Nruthyanada 3

8th September 2018
Thomian Centenary Ball

28th July 2018
De Lanerolle Brothers in Concert with The Conchord Choir – 18th August 2018 (Sydney Event)

18th August 2018
Kathambamaalai 2018, ‘அழகியே, Marry Me!’

12th August 2018
Colombo Hindu College Old Students’ Association Australia proudly presents – dinner dance 2018 (sydney event)

4th August 2018
The Joy Club Presents – Sunday Choice with Desmond & The Impressions – (Sunday 5th August 2018) – Sydney event

5th August 2018

Feast of the Transfiguration – S. Thomas’ College OBA NSW & ACT – Sunday 5th of August 2018 at 6:30 PM – All Saints Church North Parramatta (Sydney event)

5th August 2018
THE BELLBIRDS Are at it again-A Night of Spring Time Fun and Food(Sydney Event – 15th September 2018 )

THE  BELLBIRDS
Are at it again
 A Night of Spring Time Fun and Food
Hot hot hoppers, And Kothu Rotti
Saturday 15th September 2018
At North Ryde School of Arts
201 Cox Road, North Ryde
7.00 pm to 12 .00 am
Tickets: Members $40, Non-members $4515th September 2018

Book Launch – Above the Ocean Wide & Deep – A Collection of Poems –
By Evangeline P Wickramage – 11th August 2018 (Sydney event)
Event Coordinators – S & S Events Boutique

11th August 2018
Visakhians of NSW Present – Spring Rhapsody

1st September 2018

Heart to Heart Dinner Dance – Hosted by S&S Events Boutique – 17th November 2018 (Sydney Event)

17th November 2018

eLanka Events –  BRISBANE
BRISBANE

Silver Fawn Club Inc – Social and Sports Club – Brisbane – May-June 2018 Newsletter

"SAMMY SINGS" by Des Kelly

Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Brussells Sprouts `Mallun'
Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Fish Pickle

