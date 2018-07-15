eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

|
This writer has done many a “cover” version of the songs of my favourite “Stars” of Country Music. In addition, I have actually sung “harmony” WITH some of these Icons simply because I have always loved & admired the fantastic backing bands in America, accompanying superb- singing, still, making the “vocals” sound even better than they already are…….
|First female Muslim mayor in England hails from political family in Sri Lanka
The first thing you notice in Kareema Marikar’s personality is her bubbly nature, infectious smile and down-to-earth simplicity. Despite creating history as the first female Muslim mayor in England, she is not yet ready to rest on her laurels, judging by an interview she gave to the BBC recently. ………
Heartiest congratulations to both Dr.Buddy Reid & his sports partner Igor Klaf on winning the World Title of Table Tennis doubles in Las Vegas U.S.A. Both these gentlemen were over 75 years of age and, to complete the triumph, Dr.Reid then won the “bronze medal” in the singles event of the same category. …………..
|Only in Sri Lanka – By Gloria Meltzer
$30 includes free shipping
My latest book, titled ‘ONLY IN SRI LANKA’, was published by Jojo Publishing in September this year. This story is based on my introduction to Sri Lankan life, its culture & customs, as experienced by my Singhalese daughter-in-law, my Australian son, and my three Aussie/Sri Lankan grandsons. It’s the story of village life, the time of the civil war and the tsunami. It’s the story of coming to terms with losing my family to another culture and another country.
|The Drink – 3D – By Desmond Kelly
Digital Download $2
The Drink – 3D – By Desmond Kelly
A Must Song for your next Party!
Watch the video with the song, and it will be great to buy the song!. Come on… its only two bucks…. You cant go wrong!
|Especially for You
by Desmond Kelly
3 CD pack
$35 includes free shipping
“Especially for you” my friends & fans everywhere, proudly presented by eLanka & “your’s truly”, a series of CDs featuring songs I have hand-picked from the hundreds I have sung, composed & recorded over all these years. Each “single” CD contains at least 20 songs. Additional ones are just a bonus.
|Tastes of Sri lanka – Recipes by Curry Mad – exclusive to our eLanka members!
