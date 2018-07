eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

Prove Ministers links with underworld: Champika Megapolis and Western Development Minister Champika Ranwaka today requested to prove links between the Government Ministers’ and underworld or drug smugglers if there are any.

Sri Lanka suspend Gunathilaka from internationals Sri Lanka all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended from all forms of international cricket by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the sport's national governing body, pending an inquiry into an alleged breach of code of conduct regulations, Reuters reported.

Police to raid jails for cell-phones In the wake of the recent discovery of several mobile phones from prison cells, the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) and Organized Crimes Division had decided to launch special operations in several major prisons countrywide, Police sources said.

Large cache of weapons recovered A large scale of war equipment, including bombs, belonged to the LTTE had been recovered by the Navy in a three-day-long excavation near an LTTE training camp in Sundipuram, Mullaithivu.