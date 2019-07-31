Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: July 2019 5th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: July 2019 5th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Old Josephians Club of Australia Inc Presents Dinner Dance & Carnivale 2019

One Country, One Nation, One Law !!

Easter Sunday Bomb Victims Benefit – Faith, Hope & Care Concert – presented by The Foundation Supporting a National Trauma Services in Sri Lanka (Project BEAP)

Feast of the Transfiguration – Organised by S. Thomas’ College OBA NSW & ACT

“Kandula” in Sydney – An Extraordinary musical extravaganza (20th July 2019) – at Concourse Auditorium Chatswood

Unite To Rebuild Sri Lanka Invites You to meet Face to Face in Sydney

