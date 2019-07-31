Very Important Message – By Des Kelly

Once again, a very important message to all our members of eLanka, and, of course, everyone else who reads it, via Roland Phillips & Keith Bennett, regarding Insect killer sprays, and other such products, and how very careful one must be, before using them, especially in the vicinity of gas cookers etc., to avoid being badly burned, in the process. Please read the message and pass it on to everyone you know. Thank you.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)–

Please read this and take note. Let this not happen to you.. This could be a common mistake in any household.

This shocking accident

happened. A housewife died due to burns sustained in the kitchen. Her husband too was hospitalized for injuries due to burns while trying to rescue his wife.

How it happened:

The gas was on and cooking in progress.

The lady observed one cockroach near the sink and grabbed Spray bottle of insect killer and sprayed it near the gas, which was on.

There was an explosion and in no time the poor woman was covered in flames, sustaining 65% burns.

Her husband rushed in, tried to put out the flames and his clothes too caught fire.

The husband is still in hospital, in the burns ward,

still unaware that his wife was declared dead on

arrival.

Let us understand: – All insect killer sprays such as

“Hit”, “Mortein” etc. have highly volatile and inflammable solvents.

The atomized nano spray particles spread very rapidly and one spark is enough to ignite this explosive mixture with oxygen present in air.

Please educate your family Friends about this and spread the word around….

