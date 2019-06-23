eLanka Newsletter: June 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia
A PICTURE SPEAKS A 1000 WORDS – By Des Kelly
Cricket: Watch Sri Lanka vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Highlights – A great win for Sri Lanka!
Book publishers support students affected by bomb blasts
How Sri Lanka’s arrack coconut spirit went upmarket
Obituary: Arthur Chandrasoma Seneviratne
Diabetes – can you reverse the malady-Is there a natural therapy? – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Amawatura Buddhist Centre (Inc.) “May all beings be well and happy”
