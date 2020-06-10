Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – June 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – June 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Kerrigan La-Brooy – Not One but Two Gospel Albums!

“NOTHING BETTER” – By Des Kelly

Helping keep us connected while we’re apart – Telstra

GROWING UP IN NAWALAPITIYA : WORLD WAR 11–DAYS OF DARKNESS & JOYS OF BOYHOOD: Memories of yesteryear – by G.A.D.Sirimal

CENTENARIAN WITH A DIFFERENCE: By Joe Van Langenberg

According to Matthew 2018 – Sinhala movie starring Jacqueline Fernandez & Alston Koch – Film by Chandran Rutnam |

Deshabandu Anura Tennekoon launches his Autobiography at SSC

Health & Views –June 2020 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake

Dish Sri Lankan Street Food – Regional Sri Lankan lunch served on banana leaves..starting from 14th June

Megha Wijewardane – NASA Junior Ambassador

Hugh Aldons at 95- A Tribute by his nephew Roger – Hugh was and remains the ONLY ever Ceylon TRIPLE INTERNATIONAL at Cricket – Hockey and Rugby

A/g Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs – In-person citizenship ceremonies to resume

