eLanka Newsletter – June 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Kerrigan La-Brooy – Not One but Two Gospel Albums!
“NOTHING BETTER” – By Des Kelly
Helping keep us connected while we’re apart – Telstra
GROWING UP IN NAWALAPITIYA : WORLD WAR 11–DAYS OF DARKNESS & JOYS OF BOYHOOD: Memories of yesteryear – by G.A.D.Sirimal
CENTENARIAN WITH A DIFFERENCE: By Joe Van Langenberg
According to Matthew 2018 – Sinhala movie starring Jacqueline Fernandez & Alston Koch – Film by Chandran Rutnam |
Deshabandu Anura Tennekoon launches his Autobiography at SSC
Health & Views –June 2020 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake
Dish Sri Lankan Street Food – Regional Sri Lankan lunch served on banana leaves..starting from 14th June
Megha Wijewardane – NASA Junior Ambassador
Hugh Aldons at 95- A Tribute by his nephew Roger – Hugh was and remains the ONLY ever Ceylon TRIPLE INTERNATIONAL at Cricket – Hockey and Rugby
A/g Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs – In-person citizenship ceremonies to resume
