eLanka Newsletter: May 2019 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Victorian MP Gary Mass seconding the motion of condolence to the people of Sri Lanka proposed by the Premier of Victoria, the Honurable Daniel Andrews

“ONE LADY’S STORY” – By Des Kelly (and Inspiring story of a Muslim Lady By Shihara Farook)

Once again, sent to me by my good friend and eLanka cartoonist Max Gerreyn, is the above lady’s story. I am fully aware that much has been written by many, on the “horrendous happenings” in Sri Lanka, of late, but here is a story that I perused very carefully, and, reading between the lines, cannot help, but be very impressed indeed with the simple, yet heartfelt rendering of a story to remember…….

.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews at a Labor Party gathering in support of MP Julian Hill at the Walawwa – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo

Brisbane Memorial Mass 28/4/2019 at St. Stephens Cathedral Brisbane

Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane was the celebrant at a Memorial Mass on Sunday 28th April at

St. Stephens Cathedral Brisbane for the many killed in the recent attacks in Sri Lanka and to pray for peace of the grieving nation…………………..

Correspondence from the Minister for Local Government, Minister for Racing and Minister for Multicultural Affairs – Queensland Government

SRI LANKA NEWS IN BRIEF (APRIL 2019) – Compiled by Victor Melder

The Budget 2019 was passed in Parliament yesterday with a majority of 45 votes. It received 119 votes in favour and 74 against. The TNA, the SLMC and the CWC voted with the government while the Joint Opposition, JVP and some SLFP members voted against it……

.

Lord’s announces Sangakkara as MCC President – Island paper

Kumar Sangakkara will be the next President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Lord’s announced yesterday. The former Sri Lankan captain will take up the post on the 1st October 2019 and will serve for a period of one year. He will become the first non-British President…..

Cholesterol video – BY Dr Harold Gunatillake

This video is all about fats and carbs ending up in the liver, elevates your blood cholesterol. Contrary, foods such as eggs containing high cholesterol and low fats do not reflect an increased level of blood cholesterol. Filmed by Dr Harold Gunatillake….

Maxie’s Corner – eLanka Cartoons by Max Gerreyn

eLanka Events – MELBOURNE

Wild Harvest is celebrating Mother’s Day Eve (11th May 2019) : Melbourne event

11th May 2019

A Night With the LEGENDS

11th May 2019

The VOC Heritage in Asia – Dutch Burghers of Ceylon Exhibition

9th June 2019

Autumn Soiree – 2019 – Old Paulines 13th Successive Annual Dinner Dance

Autumn Soiree – 2019 – Old Paulines 13th Successive Annual Dinner Dance – organised by the St Paul’s Kelaniya Benevolent Fund (Australia) Inc (in memory of the late Teacher & Vic e Principal, Mrs Florence Senewiratne)

Saturday, 1st June, 7.30 pm to 12.30 am

Grand on Princess Reception Centre

2251 Princes Highway

Mulgrave

Music by No Limit, featuring Esric Jackson

Cost: $60.00 per Adult, $25.00 per Child Under 12

1st June 2019

Get Together – RanaViru Samaruma 2019

රණවිරු සැමරුම 2019

26th May 2019

PRESBYTERIAN GIRLS SCHOOL,DEHIWALA-PAST PUPILS ASSOCIATIONS(AUSTRALIAN BRANCH) – Curry Night

15th June 2019

Burgher Association Australia presents – Yummy Rotti & Pittu Lunch

23rd June 2019

Sandra Jackson Tribute Night

29th June 2019

AMA DAHARA 2019 – “KANYAA”

the dance extravaganza

25th May 2019

The Ex Royal Ceylon Air Force Club Inc.Melbourne Presents – Eagles Night

22nd June 2019

The Voluntary Outreach Club presents “Fill a Bowl” (Melbourne event)

31st August 2019

The Voluntary Outreach Club together with The Grand on Cathies presents – Happy Mother’s Day – Sunday 12th May 2019 (Melbourne event)

12th May 2019

eLanka Events – SYDNEY

The Bellbirds Club Inc Presents Glitz & Glamour – 1st June 2019 (Sydney event)

1st June 2019

Lest We Forget – Ranaviru Commemoration Ceremony 2019 (Sydney event)

11th May 2019

“Kandula” in Sydney – An Extraordinary musical extravaganza (20th July 2019) – at Concourse Auditorium Chatswood

20th July 2019

SCC Nite 2019 – Fundraising Dinner – 8th June (Sydney event)

8th June 2019

Sing-Along with Ranil Mallawarachchi

11th May 2019

OFF THE BEATEN TRACK – SYDNEY – CDF Patient Transport Annual Ball 2019

24th August 2019

Special Mother’s Day Lunch – Blue Elephant Caterers (Sydney event) – Sunday 12th May 2019

12th May 2019

University of Colombo Aumni Association of NSW presents – Priya Sooriyasena and Athma Liyanage (Sydney event) – Live in Concert

15th June 2019

Wesley College(Colombo) OBA(NSW) Inc Presents Double Blue Spring Ball

28th September 2019

STC OBA NSW-ACT presents BLACK – Dance party (Sydney event)

15th June 2019

Old Josephians Association of New South Wales Peerless Pearl – 30th Anniversary Ball

16th November 2019

Ceylon Society of Australia – 2nd Public Meeting 26th May 2019

26th May 2019

eLanka Events – Brisbane / Canberra

“Have a Chat’ – (Brisbane event) – 19th May 2019

19th May 2019

Priya & Athma in concert (Canberra Event)

16th June 2019

