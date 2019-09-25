Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka – September 2019 – Vol: 4- This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

eLanka – September 2019 – Vol: 4- This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

Operation Hope: Celebration Luncheon – Sunday 27th October 2019 (Melbourne event)

St Peter’s College Old Boys Social Club – Peterite Melbourne Rugby Group presents Scrum Down – Rugby Fellowship Dinner Dance

Spring Breeze Dinner Dance 2019

September Breeze – Live Music with Cazcade Band & Trevine Joseph (and DJ Sebb) – Sydney event

Mind Connections and Positive Vibes Foundation presents Pawsitive – steps towards mental health – Mind, Doggy and Spirit festival (Sunday 29th September 2019) – Sydney (Castle Hill) event

Wesley College(Colombo) OBA(NSW) Inc Presents Double Blue Spring Ball

