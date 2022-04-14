Elegance by C’ – Sydney based evening bag label that offers an elegant range of handcrafted evening bags

Elegance by C’ is a Sydney based evening bag label that offers an elegant range of handcrafted evening bags (clutches & potlis/ drawstring bags). This is an initiative by Chaminga. She realized the lack of beautiful and elegant evening bags in bright, bold & subtle hues that’d go with any ethnic/ traditional wear at a good price point. Hence the reason why Elegance by C was born.

She takes pride in collaborating with the m finest artisans from different parts of South Asia (mostly India) to bring to you an exceptional and unique range at an affordable pricing. It is to do justice to those who create these that Chaminga stores singular pieces of each design. She, however, customizes her orders as per her client’s requests.

Chaminga’s fascination for Indian craftwork ensued during her stay in India. She lived in India for 2 years. On her travels to different parts of India, she discovered the rich tapestry of Indian handicrafts. From Tribal Block Prints of Rajasthan to Chikankari Embroidery of Lucknow, Chaminga had her heart on the rich and intricate hand & craft work on a myriad of fabrics.

It was with an aim to amalgamate the prowess of Indian artisans and the elegance of the west that Chaminga introduced her range of clutches and potlis/ drawstring bags under the one roof.

Elegance by C incorporates traditional styles of embroidery, thread & sequin work to give her pieces a contemporary look.

Chaminga’s deep passion for Indian handwork and her love for creating eye-catching designs for her clientele makes her get fully involved in the process. From picking the right fabric, embroidery work, design, embellishments to creating a great end product for her clients, Chaminga makes sure that her pieces are unique and elegant.

To see her collection by appointment pls call 0421 793 392.

Visit her Instagram: elegancebyc__