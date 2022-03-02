Ella Odyssey luxury train service soon- by Shirajiv Sirimane

Source:Dailynews

For the first time in Sri Lanka Railways and travel trade history a super luxury train will be introduced from next month from Kandy to Ella and back. The train will operate daily from Kandy to Ella in the morning and return in the evening.

The interior of the new luxury train

This will have around 176 AC first class seats and over 144 second class seats in this train branded as ‘Ella Odyssey’ which will be operated by Sri Lanka Railways. Sri Lankan Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO) said they were delighted to learn of the launch of the new train from Kandy to Ella on a daily basis.

“This is an excellent opportunity for tourists to travel on this scenic route . The train will have AC first and second class seats and also a restaurant serving buffet which will have 70 seats, enough for socializing’ said Mahen Kariyawasam from SLITO.

“We must thank GMR M. Jayasundere and his team for taking this initiative which we are confident will be a good value addition to our product,” he added.

One of the unique features of this is that the train stops in several tourist hot spots and allows guests to get down and visit these places and come back again which is also a first of its kind in Sri Lanka.