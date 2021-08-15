EU, WHO provides medical equipment to 78 hospitals in Sri Lanka-by Lahiru Fernando

Source:Dailynews

World Health Organization (WHO) in partnership with the European Union (EU) has provided critical emergency medical equipment to 78 hospitals in Sri Lanka for the COVID-19 response.

These include high dependency unit (HDU) beds, finger pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators, oxygen jumbo cylinders, and other urgent supplies.

According to a press release issued by the EU, the supplies are part of a EUR 2 million grant provided to WHO by the EU to strengthen emergency response capacities in Sri Lanka. The funding has been made available on flexible terms to allow for responsiveness to country needs as demonstrated by this EUR 480,000 procurement of urgently needed supplies for COVID-19 case management.

As a comprehensive approach to case management, the EU grant is also being used to strengthen health worker capacities. Based on the potential of e-learning as highlighted during the COVID-19 experience and with technical support from WHO, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has established a virtual learning management information system (LMIS). The LMIS has enhanced all 43 MoH training centers, already reaching more than 12,000 health workers currently undergoing training and shall reach an additional 5,000 new recruits every year. Further, the WHO’s global learning networks will be used to facilitate access to resources for Sri Lankan health care workers as well as enable Sri Lankan courses to be shared worldwide.