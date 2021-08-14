Everything You Need To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Australia’s Two Major Frontrunners-BY JESS PULLAR

Source:Elle

The latest season of The Bachelor has kicked off with an almost too predictable bang. We watched as the traditional red carpet intros revealed the cast’s jokester, the ready-to-settle-down gal, the ‘ticks all the boxes’ first to exit the limo spellbinder, and the ‘magical music’ latecomer who always leaves the leading man breathless.

Things were no different when pilot Jimmy Nicholson whacked on a suit and stood at the mansion’s entrance awaiting the flurry of stunning women contenting for his heart on the show.

And as they began to arrive, long-time viewers quickly had a fair idea as to who would be the most likely contenders for the final two.

The women in question? Holly Kingston and Brooke Cleal.

It was easy to see why Jimmy was immediately besotted with the two women. Brooke’s intro was perfectly romantic with an air of uniqueness. As she approached Jimmy in a stunning black lace dress she presented him with a Sri Lankan love cake, to which the bachelor gratefully accepted. Meanwhile Holly’s entrance was textbook stuff. As she confidently approached Jimmy, she led him to a personal wine bar where they had a mini-first date. As the series continues, we’ve seen both women win a ton of one-on-one time with Jimmy—dates filled with sparks, roses and plenty of kisses. Here, we look at everything you need to know about the two women fans are convinced will be in Jimmy’s top two.

BROOKE CLEAL Brooke is a 27-year-old occupational therapist from Victoria, and is of Sri Lankan heritage. She’s a proud mum to two spoodles, and she’s clearly a keen traveller. Her Instagram page is filled with candid snaps from her jaunts across the world. Brooke previously said she applied for The Bachelor to “find someone who shares the same passion and excitement for love, and experience an unforgettable, raw connection”.