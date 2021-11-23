Excellent Jewellers – Jeweler in Wentworthville – Sydney – New South Wales

Excellent Jewellers

Excellent Jewellers (ETJ) is a leader in the Australian Jewellery industry and a preferred choice of jeweler for every occasion. Excellent Jewellers who blend creativity, originality and quality of service with 10 years of experience, offers its customers a wide variety of over 10,000 designs of necklaces, rings, ear studs, bangles, and pendants to name few.

Excellent Jewellers is true to its name, having an excellent quality of Jewelleries, artistically designed and hand made with traditional as well as modern patterns.

All our Jewelleries are 22Ct-91.6 quality gold with selected diamonds to enhance tyhe designs. The excellent craftsmanship is second to none, molded by expert artisans who have a long history of making gold Jewelleries in thier family.

Excellent jewellers is the shop for buying a good and reliable 22 Ct quality gold with full guarantee.

We believe in customer satisfaction and best quality of Jewelleries.

The specialty of our service includes birthstones and Gems of Numerology to suit your date of birth in accordance with the traditional science of Astrology.

Our excellent gems include Ruby (Manikkam), Pearl (Muthu), Golden Topaz (Pushparagam), Sardonic (Komethakam), Diamond (Vairam), Emerald (Marakatham), Cat’s Eye (Vaidurium), Blue Sapphire (Neelam) and Coral (Pavallam).

We manufacture our Jewelleries with meticulous care and precision.

CONTACT

OPEN HOURS

Monday:10.00am – 6.00pm

Tuesday:10.00am – 6.00pm

Wednesday:10.00am – 6.00pm

Thursday:10.00am – 7.00pm

Friday:10.00am – 6.00pm

Saturday:10.00am – 6.00pm

Sunday:10.00am – 5.00pm

Telephone: (02) 9896-3446

Address: Shop 3, 76 Station Street, Wentworthville, NSW 2145

Fax: (02) 9896-3447