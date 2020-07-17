Excelling far beyond expectations: By Maruthai Ravindhiran

An inexplicable joy fills my heart in penning down my thoughts on the “Hall of Fame”, Educational Institute in our Motherland. St. Joseph’s College, Colombo 10, the Hallowed Educational Institution in Sri Lanka, has excelled far beyond expectations in producing multi-talented Josephians who are proficient in education, sports, spiritual life, community service besides serving the motherland and universe at large since its inception.

The motto of the school has always been to uphold excellence in body, mind and spirit, giving priority to value-based education, thus fostering spiritual and human values.









The motto of the school has always been to uphold excellence in body, mind and spirit, giving priority to value-based education, thus fostering spiritual and human values.

St. Joseph’s College, Colombo 10 was founded in 1896, on March 2, 1896. The architect of this sacred institution was the Most Reverend Dr. Christophe- Etienne Bonjean, the first Archbishop of Colombo. The first Rector was Very Rev.Fr. Charles Collins. With his devoted and dedicated staff, within two years of their sacrificing labour of love had made St. Joseph’s College, a “Glorious Educational Institution”.

The purpose for which St.Joseph’s was founded was to give Catholic students the best and the highest possible education as per the Motto, “In Scientia et Virtute”.( In Knowledge and Virtue). The aims of the founder were not only to impart knowledge but also to help the young Josephians to grow in virtue and to bring out and develop their God – Given talents.









The College also encourages multi-cultural, multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-linguistic environment which is the need of the hour to our country at large. It is heartening to note that the government has followed this example and is endeavouring to set up schools in this model.