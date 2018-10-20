EXQUISITE LIQUORS – Colombo No 7 & London Dry Gin & Ceylon Arrack

Distributed in Australia By:

Exquisite Liquors Pty Ltd.

Tel: +612 8076 5858

Email: sales@exquisiteliquors.com.au

Colombo No: 7 London Dry Gin

SEVEN INGREDIENTS

COMBINING THE UNIQUE TO CREATE THE DISTINCT

Colombo Gin consists of just seven simple spices and botanicals – each with a unique role. Together, they create a complex aroma and distinctive taste.



Primary Ingredients: juniper berries, coriander seed, angelica and liquorice root. Secondary Ingredients: Sri Lankan cinnamon bark, curry leaves. Tertiary Ingredients: ginger root.



Colombo Gin is a definitive London Dry Gin with an unusual list of ingredients. The juniper is distinctive in taste and aroma; surrounded by a beautiful medley of subtle spice notes that, together, create an unexpected harmony. Our gin is handcrafted in small batches from

copper pot stills to create a distinctively exceptional, distilled London Dry Gin.

THE ELEPHANT AND THE LION

THE INTRIGUE OF ANCIENT GAJA-SINGHA

Gaja-singha is an ancient mythical beast with the head of an elephant and the body of a lion; symbolising the significant wisdom of the elephant and the courage of a lion with unmatched strength.

The elephant symbolising the wisdom to pioneer the first gin to be manufactured in the Indian Subcontinent when the island Ceylon and her capital city of Colombo was still under her majesty’s government. The lion to symbolise the courage to use ingredients that were not the norm; daring to remain distinctly different to any other gin, whilst still being a definitive London Dry Gin.

Colombo Gin is British Asia, symbolised through our trademark lion elephant.

THE ORIGINAL, REVIVED

A GENTLEMAN, A GARDEN, OUR RECIPE

In the days of old Ceylon, British Excise Officers did not believe that a good London Gin could be produced outside of the United Kingdom. Despite this, a young Asian distiller pursued the idea of creating a gin in Ceylon’s public gardens. His efforts paid off; new regulations were drafted to allow the manufacture of gin in Colombo; Ceylon Made Foreign Liquor (similarly the ruling was also applied to India and a new regulation called India Made Foreign Liquor was created around the same time). These regulations remain today to allow the manufacture of gin and other non-native spirits.

Given the lack of foreign spices during the war, our distiller’s gin recipe at the time included native ingredients that were easily sourced at Colombo’s Cinnamon Gardens. The only imported spices in the recipe were juniper and angelica root. Once war was over and trade routes reopened, the original mix of ingredients were abandoned in favour of the traditional London dry gin recipe. Today, Colombo Gin has returned to its original wartime recipe, created through a combination of historical events and one man’s passion for a beautiful spice garden. Colombo Gin is the original, revived.

SERVING AN ORIGINAL

SIMPLE MEASURES TO TAKE

A Colombo Gin and tonic is a complex, bracing world of sweet, sour and bitter. We believe that it is best served in a large burgundy glass with a twist of lemon rind and black or pink peppercorns, but simply mixed with a good quality tonic, some ice and a slice of lemon also makes for a rewarding drink.

Naturally, Colombo Gin complements Asian Cooking, making it a fine tipple to accompany food with spice, especially curry.

CEYLON ARRACK

Distilled from the sap of the coconut flower and aged in Halmilla Wood. Ceylon Arrack is one of Sri lanka’s finest Arracks. A rare handcrafted Arrack.

To this day every batch of Arrack recieves the personal attention of the Rockland Family Master Blender.

Awarded a medal of Commendation by the international Wine & Spirits Association