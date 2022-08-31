Famous Sri Lankan Cinematographer Donald Karunaratne Passed Away in Valencia, Ca.

Veteran Sri Lankan cinematographer Donald Karunaratne passed away in Valencia, California, on August 28th, 2022 at the age of 77.

Karunaratne’s legendary contribution to the development of Sinhala cinema from the days of the early 60s includes classics Karumakkarayo (1980), Ganga Addara (1980), Golumuhude Kunatuwak (1991), Sakkarang (2016) to his 2017’s Vaishnawi.

Poronduwa, Love 2000, Keith Ranga’s Tom Pachayo

and Ghosts Can’t do it starring Bo Derek, directed by John Derek. He has won 19 best cinematographer awards and in 2017 was honored by the President’s Lifetime Award to recognise his services to Sri Lanka’s film industry. Donald Karunaratne has worked with nearly all leading Sri Lankan film directors of his generation including the likes of Lester James Peiris, Chandran Rutnam, Dharmasena Pathiraja, Sumithra Peiris and Vasantha Obeyesekera.

Donald is survived by his wife Shiranee, daughters Gayathri and Gayoshi and son Daruka.