UPDATE ON SLNSWCA DONATIONS

Dear Brothers & Sisters,

Further to earlier email below… We are so blessed and thankful for the passionate and dedicated work conducted by the sisters of Franciscan Missionaries of Mary in Hatton on our behalf. Rev. Sr. Nandika and other sisters were Godsend for us for identifying and reaching out to the people, not only in Hatton region and in other areas as well so that we can be assured our donations are going to the most deserving families.

See some of the photos of the many distributions they have done on the weekend below. We’re pleased that we were able to help these families and we hope you are too.

Distributed at Diyagama, rural area, with the assistance of Rev. Fr. Dilan Perera. (Some photos below)

Further to earlier distribution, more dry ration parcels were distributed by Rev. Fr. Savulnathan in Mannar. (Some photos below)

Distributed by Sisters at St. Gabriel’s Community. These are for the pregnant mothers in the region. They have gone to few different places to deliver them in tough weather conditions. (Some photos below)

PLEASE NOTE: This information on the donations that are happening in Sri Lanka is shared with you for transparency so that you and many others who supported this great cause know where your contributions have gone.

Thanks & God Bless.

Dear Brothers & Sisters,

As advised earlier, the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary in Hatton region was one of the few charities we have chosen to support as part of our fundraising campaign which concluded with the Food Fair on the 30th July 2022.

We have donated over Rs. 1 Million, to this charity soon after the Food Fair and the Sisters have been busy organising the parcels of Dry Rations to be donated to the most needed families. They have sourced the dry rations for the best prices they can get so they can donate to more families and started the distributions on last weekend.

The sisters, led by Rev. Sr. Nandika is so dedicated for this charity work and have organised it well on behalf of the SLNSWCA.

The following are the few places they have completed the distributions.

About 75 dry ration parcels (with items of Rs.5k-Rs.8k) distributed on Friday 20th August at the Convent of Franciscan Missionaries of Mary in Hatton for families in Hatton Estates (See some photos attached).

Sisters have also sent 20 dry ration parcels to be distributed at Our Lady of Carmel church by parish priest Rev Fr Savulnathan in Parappankandal, Mannar and they were distributed on the 20th August (See some photos attached)

Sisters have also given 200kgs of rice to St Gabriel boarding school in Hatton run by the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary.

They have also given some money to a poor family to fix their house roof which was damaged by the recent wild weather.

More planned to be distributed;

Sisters have also organised another 25 parcels of dry rations to be distributed in a rural parish in Dayagama, about 30kms away from Hatton.

Also donating uniform material to Prasadini Nursery School in Minneriya (Polonnaruwa).

Sisters are also organising about 20 parcels to be given to pregnant mothers in Hatton estate regions.

We are thankful to the Sisters of Franciscan Missionaries of Mary for conducting this work on behalf of the SLNSWCA.

Many of you in the SLNSWCA Community and wider Sri Lankan groups and non-Sri Lankans helped to achieve this outcome by donating funds, food for the food fair, time and energy. We hope you are so proud of being part of this great cause. More donations updates to come later as they progress.

God bless

Kind Regards,

Rukshan Anthony