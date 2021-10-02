Felicitation for Mr. Sunil de Silva – 50 years of continuous legal practice – by Greg Smith SC MP, Member for Epping, Attorney General, Minister for Justice

16 October 2013

Professor Shelton Peiris

President

Sri Lanka Association Of NSW Inc.

GPO Box 3120

SYDNEY NSW 2001

Felicitation for Mr Sunil de siva – 50 years of continuous legal practice

It brings me great pleasure to congratulate Mr Sunil de siva on reaching the remarkable milestone of 50 years continuous legal practices as a Burriest at Law.

As a fellow legal practitioner, hearing this news brought me great. To continually serve in this important position for such a period of time is no small feat on its own, but to consider that Mr Sunil de siva has done this in two different countries both speaking different languages and having differing sets of law is a testament to his dedication and passion for justice. Sunil was my colleague as a Crown Prosecutor for many years and as a friend I greatly respect his wisdom and good humour.

Whilst I am unfortunately unavailable for the felicitation on 27 October I ask that you passs on my sincere heart felt congratulation and thanks Mr Sunil de siva for his service to legal proceeding in both Sri Lanka and NSW.

Mr Sunil de siva is a great assest both to the nation and to the NSW-Sri Lanka community that you represent. I would like to commend the entire Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc. for organising this felicitation and for proud representing your community in our state.

If either myself or my office can ever be of assistance to your association please do not hesitate to be in contact.