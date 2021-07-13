Flying to space- by Patrick Ranasinghe

Flying to space

Watch Virgin Galactic launch Richard Branson to space (first zero G!)

Thank you Richard for your work and your message, Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 mission has successfully flown billionaire Richard Branson on his first flight into space. you will inspire countless minds to go further and farther into new frontiers. We congratulate Richard Branson and other people to complete their dreams, have become a real space. There are no words to describe the feeling. This is space travel. This is a dream turned reality Richard Branson.

Please enjoy this historic movement

Patrick Ranasinghe