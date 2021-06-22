Former boxing champ passes away

Source:Dailynews

Former Sri Lanka boxing champion and retired Inspector of Police H. M. Tikiri Bandara, passed away at the age of 84 and his funeral took place at the Mahaiyawa Cemetery in Kandy last week

Bandara studied at Udunuwara Central College and was the best Scientific Boxer on several occasions, showing his abilities in the boxing ring.

Bandara is the father of Aunuruddha (former national hockey coach), Chandana and Sudharma who were talented hockey players at national level. (D.R)