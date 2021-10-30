FR. JOSEPH BENEDICT FERNANDO: A LIFE WELL SPENT-by Avishka Mario Senewiratne

Source:Dailymirror

A few days ago, we lost a pious presbyter who dedicated his entire life for the service of his Creator and the Creator’s greatest creation. Though being quite unassuming, humble, and modest ‘Fr. Joe Ben’, as we affectionately called him, was a man of our times, who generations now and tomorrow, will look as a figure of holiness, in its complete sense. Born in 1938 to a very respected family, which produced two other religious sisters, Fr. Joe Ben, received his first formation from home. His father was one of the initial teachers and later headmaster of St. Peter’s College, Bambalapitiya. Since his ordination as a presbyter some 59 years ago, Fr. Joe Ben has served some of the well-known institutions and Parishes of the Archdiocese of Colombo. This includes St. Aloysius’ Minor Seminary, St. Peter’s College and St. Joseph’s College. He served as Vice-Rector of the latter two.

His passion for education was immense. His superiors knew that he should pursue in that field and let him follow a degree in mathematics from the University of Ceylon. After qualifying further, he was able to teach with much proficiency. His skill in teaching mathematics to O/L classes was immense. Apart from teaching he showcased much expertise as an assiduous administrator. His most decisive hour dawned in the late 1970s when he had to control a rather unfortunate event that took place at St. Peter’s. Both the school and the church praised Fr. Joe Ben for maintaining order. Though known to be quiet and kind-hearted, this proved his stern and brave side. Upon the General Election of 1977, he played a major role with late Dr. Quintus Fernando in organising the structure of St. Joseph’s College with the removal of barriers implemented during the school take-over. Fr. Joe Ben would remain as the Vice-Rector of St. Joseph’s till 1987 (and serve briefly again in 1992-93). He had the distinction of serving this post under three rectors. The latter two, late Frs. Neville Emmanuel and Stanley Abeysekera were stern and strict disciplinarians. The candid, friendly personality of Fr. Joe Ben played a good combination with the latter two Rectors. Indeed, his approachable personality made him create many friends among the students and teachers.

The other striking feature of Fr. Joe Ben was his ability to listen, guide, and help children in their spiritual and mental wellbeing. The need for Life Education with the dawn of 1983, was something taken seriously by the Josephian Rector, Fr. Stanley Abeysekera. He together with Fr. Joe Ben, Fr. Mervyn Fernando of Subodhi and Ms. Gethsie Shanmugam initiated regular life education classes during the week. This improved the approach to life and methods of discerning the students, by leaps and bounds. His ability to be a good listener made students come to him and share all that they wanted, when many put them aside, making them feel unwanted. His prayerful, pious qualities were inseparable from each and every action he did, that many were inspired by his presence, even before he would begin to speak. Later he would extend his services with Fr. Mervyn Fernando for the Family Apostolate and Marriage Encounter in Colombo.

Fr. Joe Ben was deeply passionate about Latin. Perhaps after maths, Latin must have been his second love. He took much effort to teach Latin in the Seminary and would later assist many others including late Archbishop Nicholas Marcus Fernando to compile Latin textbooks. After leaving St. Joseph’s, he was made the Parish Priest of St. Lawrence’s Church Wellawatte for many years. Many parishioners recall him as an able, hard-working presbyter who toiled for the glory of all who he came across in the Parish. It was here that he played a pioneering role in the Neo-Catechumenal Way in Sri Lanka, inspiring its members to continue their work. Despite ill-health towards the latter part of his life, Fr. Joe Ben always got involved with this movement when many turned a blind eye towards it. He was deeply convinced that this movement was the best way of understanding and emulating Christ. He was a radical thinker and had a balanced rationale when speaking of church affairs and their workings.

I knew Fr. Joe Ben well enough to understand he was beyond the ordinary. His holy life through prayer, words, and deeds manifested this feature over and over. I am grateful of Fr. Joe Ben for his assistance in giving much information, snippets, and lesser-known facts during my quest in writing Till the Mountain’s Disappear, The Story of St. Joseph’s College. He later was grateful to write a thoughtful and scholarly endorsement for my book. My visits to St. Lawrence’s Church Wellawatte and later Evening Star were not just memorable because of our earnest conversations. Fr. Joe Ben knew to make a perfect cup of tea! Perhaps the best I had and I will miss it! Certainly, he had the gifts of being hospitable, amiable, and outgoing.

Fr. Joe Ben was an honest, sincere man who knew to love his Creator and the Creator’s creation. Fr. Felician Perera at the funeral of Fr. Joe Ben mentioned that Fr. Joe Ben was certainly a Saint. Recalling his early days as a Seminarian scout, Fr. Felician recalled that it was Fr. Joe Ben who was his scoutmaster. “Though they aren’t any scouts to give a guard of honour today (with the pandemic)” said Fr. Felician, “In heaven all the angels are surely giving this true servant of God a guard of honour”. Fr. Joe Ben was special and his memory will live on and inspire many to attain such zeal and piety. May his soul rest in peace!

(Special thanks to Fr. Felician Perera, Sr. Milburga Fernando, Troy Bartlett, and Gethsie Shanmugam in compiling this brief tribute)

Avishka Mario Senewiratne