Obituary:Milroy Passé de Silva

passed away in Dandenong hospital at about 12.00, midday, today. (28.10.2021)

The cause is not immediately apparent but there was a huge outbreak of Covid cases in the nursing home where he resided & he fell ill about 3 days ago & was doing ok but yesterday he suddenly got bad & was rushed off to the hospital when he stopped responding & lost consciousness……was stable through the night but passed away today.

I have no other details at present…..check the paper for funeral arrangements.