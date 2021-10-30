Obituary:Doris de Zilva (Vanderwert)
Wife of Edward de Zilva. Daughter of late Edward & Mona Vanderwert
Mother of late Gary and Jude. Mother-in-law of Sandy. Grandmother of Reece and Jarred.
Sister and sister-in-law of late Huxley and late Walter (Doreen), Ronnie (Estelle), Maureen (Ronnie Steinwall), Aubrey (Brenda), Churchill, (Heather late Rosemarie (Meredith Van Ryke) & Jennifer (Ron Tusker, Canada).
Passed away peacefully in Newcastle, NSW on 27th October, 2021. Funeral details will be notified later.
(Contributed by Anston Francke)