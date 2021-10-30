VALE’ MELROY PASSE’ De SILVA – By Des Kelly

Photo Souce: Sooriya

Very sadly, I now pass on this news to everyone who knew him, a most simple, humble guy, yet truly, one of the VERY BEST GUITARISTS to have left our lovely Island Home, to settle with his family in Keysborough, Melb., Victoria, many years ago.

With due respect to many other superb Sri Lankan players of this instrument, now living in Australia, I have to say that although I had heard about Melroy performing his magic together with Gazali Amit (another guitar-great), at the Galle-Face Hotel, in the heart of Colombo, I did not have the privilege of knowing him personally

until he arrived in Australia.

After arriving in Oz, he carried on,

playing guitar (part-time), for various bands and groups in Melbourne, soon establishing himself as an EXPERT on the instrument that he LOVED, almost in childlike fashion. If ever Melroy was seen anywhere, there was also a guitar within close proximity.

Soon after I was introduced to Melroy, I invited him to be part of some of the recordings I was doing, at the time, and was thrilled to have his expertise enhancing these recordings, which he joined in, readily. Like me, the pleasure of “playing” and recording good music was paramount for Melroy Passe’, as everybody called him, making money, doing it, came a distant second.

I was honoured to have him accompany me on guitar, both on recordings and on-stage, many times, in Melbourne.

I am certain that every Sri Lankan would have known the name, so, on behalf of many thousands of e’Lanka readers all over the World, I would like to say “Farewell, Melroy Passe’ , our friend and Champion guitar player. You have been a CREDIT to your Motherland, plus the Country you later called home. Rest in peace now, God bless you Melroy, and our Sincere Sympathy goes out to his entire family.

We have now lost, not just a loved one, but “A GUITARIST EXTRAORDINAIRE”.



Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.