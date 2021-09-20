Fred James Koch ‘Running’ to the top-By Sanath Weerasuriya

Source:Sundaytimes

I guess it’s a case of like father, like son. Fred James Koch, the son of popular Sri Lankan born singer Alston Koch ‘smashes’ his way into ‘Top Ten Hits’ in the English speaking Southern Hemisphere within just 10 weeks of its release.

Fred James Koch’s new song ‘I’m Running’ became the 2nd ‘most downloaded’ track and the 3rd ‘most streamed’ song in the Southern Hemisphere in this new age of digital music distribution.

Gone are the days of buying records, cassettes, CDs etcetera as record stores worldwide are as rare as hen’s teeth and fans now only download the songs they want for a small fee and also watch the videos etc. on YouTube.

‘I’m Running’ composed and produced by Fred James Koch and Azi Sherif and performed by Fred James Koch is also widely accepted by the Radio Networks in the region. James’ as he is fondly known to his family and friends being interviewed by more than 30 Radio Networks in Australia, New Zealand and The USA during the past few weeks with more to come.

Sri Lankan born famous singer, songwriter, and actor Alston Koch is an award winning music performer who has earned himself the title of Asia’s King of Pop. Alston Koch has reached the double success; first as a singer – remember his international hit ‘Disco Lady?’ followed by number of hits like ‘20 MILES’, ‘Kookaburra’, ‘Midnite Lady’, ‘Murali’ and ‘Soul Sounds’. His last album ‘Don’t Funk With Me’ reached top 40 in many billboards around d the world. And, then the spotlight was focused on his acting capabilities, in the movie ‘According To Matthew’ by Chandran Ratnam, where Alston played the role of Fr. Matthew.

His son, however, seems to be going in the opposite direction – first gaining success as an actor, and now folks are talking about his singing, which some describe as awesome.

Frederick-James Koch made the headlines when he got the opportunity to play the role of an investigative journalist in the movie ‘Nightwalk,’ featuring some of the big names in the movie world – Mickey Rouke, Eric Roberts and Sean Stone.

Fred James Koch has written this incredible theme song for movie ‘Night Walk’ called ‘I’m Running’. Fred James vocals have a unique tone and with the video having scenes from ‘Night Walk, he breaks the barrier as a singer.

Being of Sri Lankan origin, Fred James Koch was born and raised in Sydney, Australia, who studied with the National Institute of Dramatic Arts NIDA and later graduated from the Actors Centre Australia whose patron was Hugh Jackman. He also graduated from the Monash University, with a double degree and even left an excellent job in the Australian Department of Defence to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. He made his acting debut as supporting lead in the motion picture ‘A Common Man’ alongside Sir Ben Kingsley and Ben Cross followed by supporting roles in films such as ‘Impact: Earth’ alongside Tom Berringer and most recently in the film ‘Night Walk’ sharing the screen with Mickey Rourke, Eric Roberts and Sean Stone. He has made a name for himself as a singer, song writer and a Hollywood actor, but also as a Philanthropist and a humanitarian.

He wrote and performed the theme song in ‘Nightwalk’ and was scheduled to perform the song ‘live’ at the World Premiere at the Landmark Theatre in Hollywood on 15th June.

‘But with the pandemic situation everything came to standstill. But the digital format be seen online like Netflix and Amazon soon’ he said.

The film ‘Nightwalk’ from which the song is taken is running in theatres wherever theatres are open to the public and will be seen online like Netflix, Amazon etc. once the theatre run is complete.

The song as performed by Fred James Koch and the popular Music Video can be seen on VEVO or Youtube or on related MTV Channels across the globe.

Aziz Tazi the director of ‘Nightwalk’ cast Mickey Rourke, Patrick Kilpatrick, Fred James Koch and Sean Stone in this murder thriller where Fred plays an investigative journalist who meets an untimely end.

Distributed by LIONSGATE worldwide the film had its Premiere in Hollywood and Aziz Tazi is already contemplating his next film which may be filmed in Morocco and Egypt with post production in Hollywood.