







FUNDING NOW OPEN FOR MULTICULTURAL FESTIVALS AND EVENTS IN NSW

Applications for the NSW Government’s Celebrating Diversity Events Grants are now open.

Minister for Multiculturalism John Sidoti said all eligible community organisations should consider applying for the program.

“NSW is home to hundreds of world class multicultural festivals and events that celebrate our diversity,” Mr Sidoti said.

“This program offers a helping hand of up to $10,000 to the many hardworking community organisations who promote social cohesion in our community.”

Co.As.It. General Manager Thomas Camporeale said the organisation was delighted to receive support from the NSW Government for its Multicultural Moonlight Cinema, held earlier in the year.

“We were able to hold a free event over three nights to share the best of world cinema with all members of our community,” Mr Camporeale said.

“Our open-air cinema featured films representing Italian, Spanish, French languages.”

“The cinema was a huge success, bringing more than a 1000 film lovers from all backgrounds together to enjoy diverse cultures and traditions through film.”

Event grants have previously supported Australia Day and Harmony Day celebrations, sporting, art and interfaith events.

Celebrating Diversity Events Grants are now open and will close 5pm Friday, 20 September 2019. For more information about the Celebrating Diversity Events grants program, visit https://multicultural.nsw.gov.au/grants/

