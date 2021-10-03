Future Japanese aircraft carrier expected in Colombo as a warship

Source:Island

Over 30 ship visits since 2015

Japanese warship JS Kaga, expected to be converted to an aircraft carrier in the future, will arrive at the Colombo harbour today (2).

The Japanese embassy said that the Indo-Pacific Deployment 2021 (IPD21) unit of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), comprised “JS KAGA (DDH-184)” and “JS MURASAME (DD-101)”, is scheduled to make a goodwill visit to the Colombo Port from 2nd to 4th October, 2021.

“Prior to the arrival in Sri Lanka, the JMSDF vessels made several goodwill visits to countries in the Pacific region and participated in bilateral and multilateral naval exercises,” the embassy spokesperson said, adding the current visit would contribute to further strengthening the friendly relationship between Sri Lanka and Japan.

Since 2015, over 30 JMSDF vessels have visited Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka and Japan on Oct 1, 2015 entered into a Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (SF)