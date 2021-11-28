Gautam Adani pips Mukesh Ambani to becomes Asia’s richest person

Source:FT

NEW DELHI (INDIA.COM): Gautam Adani, Adani Group Founder/Chairman, on Wednesday replaced Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person.

According to the reports, Adani’s net worth increased drastically since April 2020. On 18 March 2020, his net worth was $ 4.91 billion.

In the last 20 months, the net worth of Gautam Adani saw a spike of over 1,808%, i.e., a whopping $ 83.89 billion. In the same period, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased by 250%, i.e., $ 54.7 billion. Earlier, the Bloomberg Billionaire Index had suggested that Adani’s current net worth is $ 88.8 billion, which is just $ 2.2 billion less than the net worth of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

According to an ET report, after the recent scrapping of O2C deal, the shares of Reliance Industries stayed under pressure and were quoting 1.07% lower at Rs. 2,360.70. Whereas the Adani group stocks were trading higher.

Adani Enterprises was up 2.94% higher at Rs. 1,757.70. Adani Ports rose 4.87% to Rs. 764.75. Adani Transmission gained 0.50% to Rs. 1,950.75, while Adani Power shares also added 0.33% to Rs. 106.25.