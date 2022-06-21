George Benson absolutely Live by Patrick Ranasinghe

George Washington Benson (born March 22, 1943) is an American guitarist and singer. He began his professional career at the age of 19 as a jazz guitarist.

A former child prodigy, Benson first came to prominence in the 1960s, playing soul jazz with Jack McDuff and others. He then launched a successful solo career, alternating between jazz, pop, R&B singing, and scat singing. His album Breezin’ was certified triple-platinum, hitting no. 1 on the Billboard album chart in 1976. His concerts were well attended through the 1980s, and he still has a large following.[4] Benson has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

George Benson is one of the great live performers and this concert filmed at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast captures him at his very best. With guest appearances from the Crusaders Joe Sample, the BBC Big Band and members of the Ulster Orchestra, George reels off all his classic hits including: Love x Love, Turn Your Love Around, Never Give Up On A Good Thing, In Your Eyes, Give Me The Night and more.

“Give me the night” by Rod Temperton; “Beyond the sea” by Jack Lawrence, Charles Trenet; “All of me” by Seymour Simons, Gerald Marks; “The long and winding road” by John Lennon, Paul McCartney; “Deeper than you think”; “Hipping the hop”; “Love x love”; “Never give up on a good thing”; “The ghetto” by Donny Hathaway; “Lately” by Dave Conley, Bernard Jackson, David Townsend; “Breezin'” by Bobby Womack, arr Claus Ogerman; “Turn your love around” by Bill Champlin, Jay Graydon, Steve Lukather; “On Broadway” by Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller; “I only have eyes for you” by Al Dubin, Harry Warren; “This masquerade” by Leon Russell, arr Klaus Ogermann; “Danny boy” by Frederick Edward Weatherly. (Songs)

– George Benson, guitar, vocal, interviewee, in concert with his Group:- David Witham, piano, music director; Thom Hall, keyboards; Michael O’Neill, guitar, vocal; Stanley Banks, acoustic double bass; Michael White, drums; Rio Saucedo, percussion, vocal; and guest Joe Sample, keyboards, plus The BBC Big Band (Vic Ash, reeds) with strings from The Ulster Orchestra. (Personnel on Camera)

– Recorded 27th May 2000 at The Waterfront Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Patrick Ranasinghe