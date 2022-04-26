Good News From Jayam May 1, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items

Hiran Abeysekara: Best Actor at Olivier Awards 2022:

Making history in the performing arts

Making history in the performing arts, Sri Lankan theatre actor, Hiran Abeysekara won the Best Actor for the stage adaptation of ‘Life of Pi’ at Olivier Awards 2022 in London at the Royal Albert Hall. The Wyndham in London’s West End, Hiran’s consistent stellar performance rightfully earned him the award of Best Actor. Hiran was the ‘star’ of that jubilant evening of the most prestigious, historical theatre awards festival in the world by winning the Best Actor award for Playing his extravagant performance as Pi Patel in the Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of Yann Martels’ book Life of Pi, one of the highly acclaimed productions of Sheffield Theatre Production.

Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing Celebrates National New Year Day

The Embassy of Sri Lanka celebrated the National New Year on 17 April 2022. Over 150 invitees, including Ambassadors, representatives from Diplomatic Missions, the Sri Lanka community and Chinese friends were present. The event was sponsored by the China Sri Lanka Association for Trade and Economic Cooperation (CSLATE). The invitees were later treated to Sri Lankan delicacies, especially Sri Lankan traditional sweetmeats.

President Michael Samantha Kurera

Sworn in at SLAASC AGM

Michael Kurera being given the oath of office by former President of SLAASC Sondra Kumaraperu. This is the second year as President of the SLAASC for Michael Kurera. The SLAASC will be celebrating 50 years in 2023, having been founded and incorporated in 1973.

SLAASC President Michael Kurera, Vice President Trevine Fernando and Committee after the election.

Grand Opening of Island Flavors n Spices in Artesia, Ca.

JMED Supplies at Medtrade West 2022

in Phoenix, Arizona

JMed Supplies was well represented by staff and Chairman John Amirthiah at the Medtrade West 2022 Convention in Phoenix, Arizona. JMed participated with a booth and reception where they distributed raffle prizes.

Reunion in Belleview, WA.

Padmini and John Johns of La Jolla, Ca .

Padmini and John Johns, met with their children Christopher, Sarah and Andrew and cousins Daniel, Shelly, Diana and Natasha, Jean-Louis, Ash and Athena and friends

in Belleview, WA

Sri Lanka Association in Los Angeles Celebrate Aluth Avurudha-Puthandu in Woodley Park, Van Nuys, Ca.

Avurudhu Kumari (New Year Queen) and runners up.

Some of the ladies in colorful saris at the Sri Lanka Association’s annual aluth avurudhaputhanu celebrations at Woodley Park in Van Nuys, Ca. Hundreds of people were at the park

Two of the young ones at the aluth avurudhu celebrations were Robert and Maddy of Arleta, Ca.

Samantha Kurera and Nandakumaran light lamp as Sinduri Jayasinghe and Shirani Stanislaus stand by.

Dr Asoka Jayaweera’s Birthday Celebrated

at Newport Beach, Ca.

A great time was had by all that were able to attend Dr Asoka Jayaweera’s 82nd Birthday. We walked on the beach, ate great Sri Lankan food and had great conversations.

Ashan (AJ) Jayaweera Chamberlin brought her lovely kids, Alexandra and Landrum and boyfriend, Lou Morrison and friend Janet Jensen Wolf from Boulder, Colorado to celebrate this special event. A BIG THANKS to friends and family that also attended! Hugs and Kisses!

Jayam’s Choice

“We’ve Only Just Begun” by The Carpenters

Asia Cup 2022 in Sri Lanka,

in T20 format, begins 27 August

The Asia Cup 2022 will be held in Sri Lanka between 27 August and 11 September in T20 format. The qualifiers will be played 20 August 2022 onwards. Held every two years, the Asia Cup’s 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions. The tournament this year will have six teams – India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifier. Participating teams in the qualifier are the UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Food for thought at Interbrand-Daily FT International Women’s Day 2022

Interbrand Sri Lanka and the Maldives and Headlines PR Chairman Anusha David and Daily FT Editor/CEO Nisthar Cassim.

Charitha Abeyratne Hettiarachchi, Dr. Kshanika Goonesekera, Maud Meijboom-van Wel, NadiNisthar Cassim, Adrika Sri Bawan, Dr. Lanka Dissanayake, Rosanna Flamer Caldera, WNPS Youth Wing Chairperson Zaineb Akbarally and K.C. Somalatha.

Tribute to Dr. Gamini Goonetilleke –

Launch of his new Book

Dr. Gamini Goonetilleke (right) hands over a copy of the book to Guest Speaker S. Skandakumar. The launch of the second book about a dedicated surgeon’s experiences in the war zone took place at the auditorium of the College of Surgeons at Torrington Place before a packed audience on 7 April. Guest Speaker was former High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Australia.

Sri Lankan Doctor Receives

Distinguished Award

Philanthropist, physician, and gene-therapy developer Dr Sukumar Nagendran received the ‘Distinguished Alumni Award’ from the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School at Rutgers University at a gala event held on April 9, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. After completing his high school education at Royal College, Colombo, Dr Nagendran migrated to the United States where he completed his undergraduate degree in biochemistry at Rutgers University and his medical degree at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He subsequently trained in internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

SriLankan Airlines Adorns Aircraft Livery with ‘Raid Amazones 2022’ Insignia

SriLankan Airlines has adorned one of its aircraft with customised livery to reaffirm its status as the official airline of the much-awaited ‘Raid Amazones 2022′.

Explore Sri Lanka – Wildlife – Aegle Creations

Aruni Boteju Founded First Film Festival

Let’s Support Her Project

June 10th, 11th, 12th

Aruni Boteju, Founder of the Ceylon International Film Festival Corporation launched the first ever Sri Lanka Film Festival (SLFF-USA) in Santa Barbara, USA. Santa Barbara, the city of arts and culture is considered the Riviera of America, the home of the famous Santa Barbara Film Festival- SBFF. It is reputed as the original ‘Hollywood’ in California where the first American major film studio was built in 1910 which produced many silent films. Above with Los Angeles Consul General Dr Lalith Chandradasa.

Movie Producers Niroshan Kahawatte, Andy Samarasena, and Sumedha Jayasena with Aruni Boteju and other movie personalities at the grand opening.

Shanti and Nandasiri Jasentuliyana with Ruwani Horanage,

Aruni Boteju and their Mom. Congratulations to Nandi and Shanti who are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary this year.

Dr Kushani Jayasinghe Awarded the 2022 Richard King Award in Genetics in Medicine

Monash Health’s Dr Kushani Jayasinghe has been awarded the 2022 Richard King Trainee Award, established by the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine. This award recognises a trainee’s contribution to high-quality research in ACMG’s official journal, Genetics In Medicine. Dr Jayasinghe received the award for her article ‘Clinical impact of genomic testing in patients with suspected monogenic kidney disease’, published in Genetics In Medicine in February 2021.

Accountant, Comic, and MasterChef: Dilruk Jayasinha’s Curious Journey to Comedy about

As a long-time fan, and now headline performer at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Dilruk knew within seconds of stepping on stage at his first gig that “this is all I want to be doing.” With the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) back for another year of laughs, Melbourne-based comedian Dilruk Jayasinha says it’s a joy to be back on stage, sharing stories and having the city buzz with laughter. “It’s one of the three big festivals of the world [alongside Edinburgh and Montreal].

St. Joseph’s College crowned Division 1 Tier ‘A’ Champions U19 Division 1 – Tier A Cricket Tournament 2022

St. Joseph’s College were crowned champions of the SLSCA U19 Division 1 – Tier ‘A” Limited Over Cricket Tournament, as they beat Richmond College by 106 runs in the final worked off today (20th April) at Police Park Grounds, Colombo. St. Joseph’s College won the toss and chose to bat first in a rain-shortened 47-over game. Sadeesh Jayawardena and Hirun Kapurubandara opened the batting for St. Joseph’s College, putting on a 37-run stand.

Queen Elizabeth Gets Own Barbie Doll for Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday it was commemorating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll. Dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash adorned with miniature medallions and ribbons, the figure also has a tiara based on the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.

“Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

April 22nd, 2022

Sri Lanka and Debt is our top topic today, while we watch jumping cars, discuss rubber, serenade Sri Lanka & name the winners of our super gifts in the backdrop of Galle Face.

Obituaries – Sad News

Krishan Sirimane (57) passed away in Los Angeles, Ca.

Funeral Service will be on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at

St. Edmund’s Episcopal

Church, 1175 S. San Gabriel Blvd., San Marino, Ca. 91108.

3 pm viewing

4 pm funeral service

5 pm reception

BarbaraSansoni (94) passed away. Founder of Barefoot Pvt Ltd, wife of late

Hildon Sansoni and Dr Ronald Lewcock. Mother of Simon and Dominic Sansoni, mother-in-law of Nazreen Sansoni. Sister of late Patrick Daniel and Jeanne Mansoor, Sister of Mary Ridgeon and Sally Hulugalle,

sister-in-law of Feizel Mansoor, Arjuna Hulugalle and late Martin Ridgeon. grandmother of Ashira, Natasha, Isabella, Sebastian and Sophia. Funeral was on 25th April.

Cornel Perera The dynamic founder of the first ever Chain of Supermarkets in Sri Lanka, Cornel’s Supermarkets and the entrepreneur who initiated and built The Hilton Colombo and a great personality is no more.

His funeral took place on 25th of April 2022 .

SAMARASINGHE – DR HAYMAN THIRSWIN (H.T.) (92)passed away in Sydney,​ Australia on 1 April 2022,​ Husband of Shani and father of Wimal,​ Iromi and Devika.

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Squid/Cuttle Fish or Dhallo Curry

(which ever name you call it)

Ingredients

1 lb.cuttle fish

2 tspns. salt

2 slices ground ginger

2 teaspoon fenugreek

1/2 tspn. sweet cummin powder

1 1/2 tspns corriander powder

a sprig of curry leaves

2-3 tspns. lime juice

2 dessertspoons oil

4 oz. 1st extract of coconut milk

2 dessertspoons chilli powder

6-8 cloves garlic

1 tspn. pepper powder

1/2 tspn. cummin powder

3-4 green chillies chopped

1 oz. red onions,chopped

12oz. 2nd extract of coconut milk

Method

1.Clean cuttle fish. Cut into 1″ pieces

2.Mix together with all the powdered

ingredients and salt.

3.Heat oil. Add curry leaves onions and fry

for a few minutes.

4.Add cuttle fish and left over ingredients

and cook for 5-7 minutes.

5.Add second extract of coconut milk and

cook until done.

6.Add 1st extract of coconut milk.Bring to

boil add lime juice and take off fire.

Ingredients for 8 portions.

1.This is a first time I have advertised anything.

It is absolutely something which in my mind is

washed, cleaned and dried to perfection. All you

are expected to do is cut them in 1″rings and

follow cooking instructions. It truly is a great

culinary experience. 2.The new market Eastern

Spices, located by our old familiar “Baja Sub”

carries this item. Washed, cleaned and ready to

follow directions!

Should you have any questions or requests,

please email me at :

romadezoysa1@gmail.com

Beautiful Sri Lanka