Govt. steps up efforts to reach 70% renewable energy by 2030

Cabinet nod to call for EOIs to implement projects over 50 MW, with private sector investment

Solar power capacity to be increased by 4,800 MW from 458 MW and wind power capacity from 248 MW to 3,500 MW

The Government is stepping up efforts to achieve 70% renewable energy share in power generation by 2030 in partnership with private sector investments.

To this effect, the Cabinet of Ministers this week approved a proposal by Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila to call for Expression of Interest (EOIs) from local and foreign investors to finance identified solar and wind power projects over 50 megawatts (MW).

As per a Government Information Department statement, to achieve the renewable energy target of 70% by 2030, the existing solar power capacity of 458 MW needs to be increased by additional 4,800 MW, while enhancing the wind power capacity of 248 MW by another 3,500 MW.

In March, a roadmap prepared by the ‘Presidential Task Force on Creating a Green Sri Lanka with Sustainable Solutions to Climate Change,’ with the aim of transforming Sri Lanka’s economy into a green socio-economy with sustainable solutions to climate change, was presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

According to the Ceylon Electricity Board, the current total installed power generation capacity of the country is approximately 4,265 MW, consisting of 900 MW of coal power, 1,268 MW of oil burning thermal power, 1,383 MW of hydro power and 714 MW of non-conventional renewable energy sources such as wind, mini hydro, biomass and solar power plants.