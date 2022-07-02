Grandstand collapses in Galle as wild weather delays play in second Test

Source:Dailymirror

A temporary grandstand has collapsed in Galle as a fierce storm swept across the ground before day two of the first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka.

The roof of the stand gave way in the wild weather, minutes after the Australian team arrived at the ground.

The match is being played in the middle of monsoon season in Galle, which is in the south-west of Sri Lanka.

Initial reports indicate nobody has been injured in the collapse. The grandstand that collapsed was fully occupied on day one of the match.

The entire field was covered, with groundstaff using tyres to weigh down the tarps in the strong winds.

Play on day two has been delayed.

Australia will resume at 3-98 in reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings of 212, with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 47 and Travis Head 6.