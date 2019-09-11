







“H.M.Cy.S. RANGALLA” – By Des Kelly

An overnight train from Colombo Fort to Badulla, stopping at Diyatalawa Station, one train-ride that I will never forget. Along with “my batch” of Navy Recruits, numbering about forty, as I recall, in the old 3rd Class Railway carriages, perspiring freely, at Colombo, set for what could truly be called a refreshing retreat to Diyatalawa,

steadily getting cooler, as we headed up the mountain-climb (an 8 hour journey, stopping at each Station-ride), to arrive at the (empty) C.G,R. Station in the hills, at about 6 am.

It was decidedly cooler in Ditatalawa, and there were two R.Cy.N. trucks waiting to pick us up and “hurtle”(is the word for it), to our “Training-Camp” H.M.Cy.S. Rangalla, right in the heart of Diyatalawa Town.

Diyatalwa, as I remember it, was a very pretty little Town, set in the rolling, beautiful hills of Ceylon (at the time), where we began “Servng” in the Royal Ceylon Navy, also known as the Senior Service of the Armed Forces. There is much more to write about the training etc., but that is another story, so I will now get back to the special article which which resulted in this, my introduction. It is a very interesting article indeed, so please read it & listen to the melody that goes with it. Makes for many precious memories.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

A Refreshing Retreat To Diyatalawa

Source: Island

Immerse in the picturesque sights of the lush greenery and mist-covered mountains

A cool climate, stunning beauty and the aura of discipline – this is perhaps how Sri Lanka’s garrison town of Diyatalawa can be best described. Nestled atop the hills in the Badulla District in the Uva Province, Diyatalawa holds a unique ambiance that is rarely forgotten.



Words and photography: Shyam Ranasinghe



The drive to Diyatalawa will require reaching one of the two popular hill country retreats located either side of it, namely Haputale or Bandarawela, both world famous for Sri Lanka’s signature crop – tea. A small turn-off from the main A 16 highway either side will take one right through the centre of not a very modern and bustling city, but a modest growth of urban dwellings that holds signs of gradual development. Indeed, Diyatalawa does not race with time, instead it is capable of withstanding it.

Train travel provides beautiful views of the changing landscape

Diyatalawa is home to some of the premier military training institutions of the country. The Sri Lanka Military Academy, the Army’s main officer training institute and the Sri Lanka Air Force Combat Training School are both located adjacently within the area.



Sri Lanka’s central hills are known throughout the world for its famous and quintessentially distinct tea plantations, with Diyatalawa being no exception. The lush green tea plantations that lace the mountain tops akin to a thick green carpet is certainly soothing to the eye, especially with the cool and fresh mountain air filling up the senses. The high grown pine forests provide a rich cover to the hills of Diyatalawa adding an unmatchable sense of diversity in its landscape.

Diyatalawa is home to the proud Sri Lanka Military Academy

Life in Diyatalawa can be quite relaxing and modest. The modestly urban town can provide for almost all needs. The local weekly market, commonly known as the “pola”, is a picturesque kaleidoscope of colour. Freshly grown up country vegetables make their way to the roadside vendors who make a humble living through its trade. Although the scenario is commonplace in almost every city and village in the country, the Diyatalawa “pola” holds the natural advantage of being able to trade in the “home-grown” vegetables which are fresher and can be traded at a reasonable price. The fresh blooms of the season certainly add to the variety of nature and are always in high demand amongst those who value its beauty.



Diyatalawa can be accessed through both road and rail lines. The up-country rail line, mainly laid down during the colonial era to bring down tea for auctioning serves as a vital lifeline to Diyatalawa even to this day. The picturesquely located railway station is an icon of the area where the Colombo – Badulla bound trains make several rides per day.

HMS Fox 1913 – the momentous impression that remains to-date

This town comes vibrantly to life once a year in the calendar of motor sports in Sri Lanka where the racers battle for honours at the Fox Hill Supercross. Held under the aegis of the Sri Lanka Military Academy who operate the track, the humps, hairpin turns and slopes of the Fox Hill race track is a different and a unique challenge. The out-of-city experience, inviting climate and the rush of adrenaline combine to make an addictive fusion for the avid motor sports lover which makes the Fox Hill Supercross an event never to be missed.

The stately Adisham Bungalow

The story of the Fox Hill itself is deeply rooted with the history of Diyatalawa. During the colonial era, the British established internment centres for prisoners who were involved in wars in different parts of the world. One such war was the Boer wars fought in colonial South Africa. The prisoners were brought over to the camp at Diyatalawa on board the HMS Fox. On reaching the hills, they decided to memorialise, perhaps what they considered their last journey on a ship, so that their presence and legacy remains unforgotten. Thus on a random hill the prisoners painted the wordings HMS Fox and the year. To this day, the unmistakable impression of the fox along with the number 1913 is hard to be missed by anyone who visits Diyatalawa.

Hike along the slopes of the mountains while enjoying the beauty of nature

The quiet retreat of Diyatalawa offers a wide range of sightseeing options. The famed Lipton’s seat and Adisham’s bungalow monastery of Haputale, St Andrew’s chapel of Bandarawela, Ella rock and falls, Diyaluma and Ravana Ella waterfalls are all within a few hours of driving range from Diyatalawa.

The famed Lipton’s seat

The temperatures can touch the mid 20s during the months of July – August and can decrease to 10 – 15oc in the months of November – January with occasional morning frost. Misty and drizzly weather can also be expected. Diyatalawa is one salubrious and refreshing retreat that should not be missed