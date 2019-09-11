“THINK ABOUT IT”!! – By Des Kelly
Often, we talk about various matters, we write about them, we learn about, and research these subjects, but very rarely, do we stop to THINK deeply about everyday, common events and “prose” that sits right under our noses. Here are a few of these amusing and informative bits of information for all eLanka readers, that, I hope will “lighten your day”
Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief)– eLanka.
Some Idle Thoughts…..to lighten your day…
* If you attempt to rob a bank you won’t have any trouble with rent/food bills for the next 10 years, whether or not you are successful.
* If poison expires, is it more poisonous or is it no longer poisonous?
* Which letter is silent in the word “Scent,” the S or the C?
* Why is the letter W, in English, called double U? Shouldn’t it be called double V?
* Maybe oxygen is slowly killing you and It just takes 75-100 years to fully work.
* Every time you clean something, you just make something else dirty
– The word “swims” upside-down is still “swims”.
– 100 years ago everyone owned a horse and only the rich had cars. Today everyone has cars and only the rich own horses.
– Your future self is watching you right now through memories.
– The doctors that told Stephen Hawking he had two years to live in 1953 are probably dead.
– If you replace “W” with “T” in “What, Where and When”, you get the answer to each of them.
– Many animals probably need glasses, but nobody knows it.
– If 2/2/22 falls on a Tuesday, we’ll just call it “2’s Day”.
