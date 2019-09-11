“THINK ABOUT IT”!! – By Des Kelly

* If you attempt to rob a bank you won’t have any trouble with rent/food bills for the next 10 years, whether or not you are successful.

* If poison expires, is it more poisonous or is it no longer poisonous?

* Which letter is silent in the word “Scent,” the S or the C?

* Why is the letter W, in English, called double U? Shouldn’t it be called double V?

* Maybe oxygen is slowly killing you and It just takes 75-100 years to fully work.

* Every time you clean something, you just make something else dirty

– The word “swims” upside-down is still “swims”.

– 100 years ago everyone owned a horse and only the rich had cars. Today everyone has cars and only the rich own horses.

– Your future self is watching you right now through memories.

– The doctors that told Stephen Hawking he had two years to live in 1953 are probably dead.

– If you replace “W” with “T” in “What, Where and When”, you get the answer to each of them.

– Many animals probably need glasses, but nobody knows it.

– If 2/2/22 falls on a Tuesday, we’ll just call it “2’s Day”.