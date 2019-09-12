







OBITUARIES: Compiled by Victor Melder (E & O.E.) (AUGUST 2019)

ARASANAYAGAM – JEAN (nee Solomons), wife of Arasanayagam, mother of Parvathi and Devasundari, mother-in-law of John Gunter. Sister of the late Pat Solomons and Rosemary Emery, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 2.8.2019)

DIAS – CORDELIA (LULIN) FLORISHA (nee Jackson), wife the late George Dias, mother of late Melvyn, Nalini, Noel Tyrone, Corrine (all Aust) and Barbara, mother-in-law of Francis perera and Charles Gunasekera, grandmother of Sean, Nadia, Roger, Tamara, Jessica, Yannick and Julian, great grandmother of AJ, Jordan, Cruz and Indiana, in Sri Lanka aged 100 years. (Daily News 3.8.2019)

ARNDT – GEORGE ARTHUR RICHARD, husband of Jeanne, father of Arlene, Sandy and Stuart, father-in-law of David, Johnny and Jayne, grandfather of Emily, Andrew and Tom, in Perth, WA. (The West Australian, 7.8.2019)

LEONARD – MARYSE, (16.04.1979 – 03.08.2019) daughter of Vernon and the late Marina, in Melbourne. (Herald Sun, 12.8.2019 and Contributed)

BOCKS – YVONNE (nee Ziegelaar), daughter of Wilfred and Ula (both dec), wife of Douglas (dec), sister and sister-in-law of Elmo dec) and Joan (Aust), Ramsay and Victorine (Aust), Malcolm (dec) and Jean, Ursula (Aust) and Kevin Kennedy (dec) and Cynthia (dec), in Sri Lanka. – 5A, Windsor Avenue, Dehiwela, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 12.8.2019)

GREBE – BRIDGET CARMEN (nee De Fry), wife of late Victor Grebe, mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Rupa, Philip & Trissete (USA), Claire & Hubert, Anastasia & Gavin, Paul & Manel, Rose & Nick (UK), Scholastica & Darrel, Cecelia & Brian, Lorna & Rufus, Veronica & Lawrence. Grandmother of Ethel, Dimple, Julian & Trevor (USA), Christine & Amithap, Cheryl & Herman, Melissa & Chris, Amanda & Akhila, Rayan (It), Leyon, Damian, Vanessa & Jasmine (UK), Aletta & Millinda, Desiree, Jonathan (Aus), Rochelle & Dimantha (USA), Luke, Lance and Venora, great grandmother of Lily, Aviana, Amelia, Hayden and Meghan. Sister of late Aubrey and late Prosper De Fry, sister-in-law of late Cyril Grebe, late Pauline, late Monika, late Therese, late SK Surendran, late Bernard Pieris and late Hugh Fernando, in Sri Lanka. – 31/A/23, Bandigoda Road, Batagma, Ja Ela, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 13.8.2019)

DAVID – SOANN SHARMON (nee Rezel), wife of Victor David, mother of Vanessa, Steve and Denham, mother-in-law of Sanjeewa, Heshanka and Maheni. Sister of Brian, Cordelia, Paisley, Roma and Ophelia, sister-in-law of Roy, Vasantha, Stanley, Sheiela, late Susila, Hubert, Rani and Angeline, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 14.8.2019)

PATTERNOTT – DAMIAN ROYCE, son of Gwendoline Pietersz, husband of Chamila, father of Jo-anne. Brother of Michelle and Fiona Gabriel (Kuwait), in Sri Lanka. – 91, Balasuriya Mawatha, Kandana, Si Lanka. (Daily News 22.8.2019)

SELA – PEARL ARGINA (nee Thiedeman), daughter of late Guy and Pearl Thiedeman. Wife of late Milroy. Sister of Yvonne, Deanna and Leonie and late Brian, Ronald, Shirley, Robert, Annabelle and Patrick, sister-in-law of Diana, Nita, Heather, Robert Sturrock, Robert Young, Eustace Matthau, late Clifford Guinan, late Lorna, late Russell and Tyrone Gray, Rosemarie and late Russell Bowen, Christine and Sam St Clair, Jennifer and Ainsley Sela, Albert and late Minnette Sela, Pearl (Dawn), in the UK, on August 20, 2019. (Sunday Observer, 25.8.2019)

MACHADO – MAGDALENE (MAGGIE), wife of late X.P.Machado, mother of late Therese, Joseph, Fatima, Bernard (Cashi) and Bonaventure, mother-in-law of Anton, Fatima and Ingrid, grandmother of Tania, Tamara, Sachiel and Samara, great grandmother of Eva, in Sri Lanka on August 26, 2019. – 100, Waidya Road, Dehiwela, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 27.8.201)

ALLES – BERNADETTE, wife of late Alston, mother of Shahen and Shanika. Daughter of the late John and Anna Sylvester Pulle, sister of late Percy and Rita, sister-in-law of Sheila de Alwis in Sri Lanka. – 51 Dharmaloka Mawatha, Waragoda, Kelaniya, Sri Lanka. (Daily Island, 28.8.2019)

GEORGESZ – IDINA FRANCISCA (nee Holmes), wife of late Trevor, mother of Dayan, Gladwyn and Nicola, mother-in-law of Sanji Satyamurthy and Shameema Dean, grandmother of Zane. Sister of Audrey Kadramatamby, Marie Kelaart and Alric Holmes, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 29.8.2019)

DON PAUL – DAVE RASWATH, husband of Ruvini. Son of Terrance – Terry and Malkanth, brother of Bernadine and Fleming, in Sri Lanka on August 27, 2019. – 7, Kalyani Mawatha, Averiwatte Road, Wattala, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 29.8.2019)

BOLLING – DAVID, ex-husband of Prahasrhini, father of Deon. Son of late Ralph and Tara, brother of late Jeremy and Julian, in Sri Lanka. – 72, 5th Lane, Colombo 3, Sri Lanka (Daily News 30.8.219)

CONDERLAG – ALAN, husband of late Dawn, in Queensland. (Contributed)

Note: All spelling of names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers