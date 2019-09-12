Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – Library Acquisitions – August 2019

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – Library Acquisitions – August 2019

VICTOR  MELDER  SRI  LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

 

ACQUISITIONS   FOR  THE  MONTH  OF  AUGUST  2019

BOOKS

  1. To Wage War Against the Queen (The Coup d’etat of January 27, 1962) by Dorothy Ludowyk Joseph, Facsimile, 2001

(Donated by Kevin Melder, Dalkeith, WA)

  1. Lost in Floral Rain Journey of a Medical Student by Pushpa Suriyaarchchi, 2019.
  2. Contemporary Tamil Writing in Sri Lanka by K.S.Sivakumaran, 1974
  3. Kings of Sri Lanka, From Vijaya to Sri Wickrama Rajasingha by D.M.Karunarathna, 2005.
  4. Plead Mercy by Anne Ranasinghe, 1975
  5. The Golden Deer by Premini Amerasinghe

  (No’s 2 – 6, Donted by Samantha Sirimane Hyde, Denistone, NSW

  1. Lions of Sri Lanka, Cricket – An Island Passion, Featuring the 30 Greatest Cricketers, LMD Publication, May 2019

  (Donated by W.P.S.Prasanna Gamage, Akmeemana, Galle, Sri Lanka 

 MAGAZINES

 

NEWSLETTERS.

  1. ‘The Old Aloysian”, Journal of the Old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, August 2019.

OTHERS.

  1. The Constitution of The Dutch Burgher Union of Ceylon (DBU), October 2018.

(Donated by Kevin Melder, Dalkeith, WA) 

 

 

 

