VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – Library Acquisitions – August 2019

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2019
BOOKS
- To Wage War Against the Queen (The Coup d’etat of January 27, 1962) by Dorothy Ludowyk Joseph, Facsimile, 2001
(Donated by Kevin Melder, Dalkeith, WA)
- Lost in Floral Rain Journey of a Medical Student by Pushpa Suriyaarchchi, 2019.
- Contemporary Tamil Writing in Sri Lanka by K.S.Sivakumaran, 1974
- Kings of Sri Lanka, From Vijaya to Sri Wickrama Rajasingha by D.M.Karunarathna, 2005.
- Plead Mercy by Anne Ranasinghe, 1975
- The Golden Deer by Premini Amerasinghe
(No’s 2 – 6, Donted by Samantha Sirimane Hyde, Denistone, NSW
- Lions of Sri Lanka, Cricket – An Island Passion, Featuring the 30 Greatest Cricketers, LMD Publication, May 2019
(Donated by W.P.S.Prasanna Gamage, Akmeemana, Galle, Sri Lanka
MAGAZINES
NEWSLETTERS.
- ‘The Old Aloysian”, Journal of the Old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, August 2019.
OTHERS.
- The Constitution of The Dutch Burgher Union of Ceylon (DBU), October 2018.
(Donated by Kevin Melder, Dalkeith, WA)
