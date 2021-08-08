Health guidelines for funerals,Wedding ceremonies REVISED

Source:Dailynews

The Government has decided to revise the health guidelines for wedding ceremonies, funeral due to prevailing COVID situation in the country, announced the Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva.

The revised guidelines will come into effect from midnight today.

Accordingly,

●. Only 150 guests will be allowed for a wedding at a venue with a seating capacity of over 500 persons and only 100 guests are allowed at venues with a seating capacity of less than 500 persons.

●. Only 25 people are allowed to attend a funeral at one time