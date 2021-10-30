Health Ministry sounds alarm over slight rise in COVID deaths-by Sheain Fernandopulle

Source:Dailymirror

Stressing that there is a marginal increase in the number of COVID-19 fatalities, Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said it could be an early warning of an imminent danger.

“It is too early to arrive at a conclusion on the situation. However, we have to take serious note of this as it could be an early warning of an imminent danger of another wave,” addressing a media briefing, he pointed out today.

“Thus, people have to be extra cautious especially in a situation where restrictions have been eased to a certain extent,” he highlighted.

Moreover, Dr. Herath stated that notwithstanding the restrictions had been relaxed, people should act with a sense of responsibility and should decide whether they become a factor to give rise to COVID cases and deaths or not.

The daily number of COVID deaths which was at an unprecedented number of 216 on August 30 and ranged around 170 has drastically come down and now ranged from 12 to 20.

However, the daily fatality number went up to 29 yesterday (25), which the Health authorities consider as a slight rise in daily deaths.

According to the Health Promotion Bureau, the fatality rate in the country is 2.54%. (Sheain Fernandopulle)